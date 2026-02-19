PHF president bans skipper Butt for verbal misconduct before stepping down

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti resigned from his post on Thursday after imposing a two-year ban on national captain Shakeel Ammad Butt, following the fallout from the team’s troubled Australia tour during the FIH Pro League.

ALSO READ: Funds to infighting: Pakistan hockey team's many woes continue Bugti confirmed that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as tensions escalated within Pakistan hockey over the recent controversy, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Hotel controversy sparks crisis

The latest developments come after videos circulated on social media showing Pakistan players standing on the streets with their luggage during the Australia leg of the Pro League, raising questions over accommodation arrangements. Initially, Butt released a clip stating that everything was fine, but after returning to Lahore, he criticised the federation and alleged serious mismanagement during the tour.

Butt claimed the squad had to wander without confirmed hotel bookings and even carry out basic chores before matches, while also raising concerns about unpaid daily allowances for several players. Ban imposed over disciplinary issues Before stepping down, Bugti announced a two-year ban on Butt from international and domestic hockey, citing verbal misconduct and actions that he said had brought disrepute to Pakistan hockey. He maintained that disciplinary measures were necessary to maintain order within the team set-up. The media reports also state that the head coach expressed concerns about indiscipline within the squad and said certain players’ behaviour had affected the team’s performance during the Pro League campaign.

PHF and PSB trade blame The resignation comes amid an ongoing dispute between the PHF and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), with both sides holding each other responsible for the logistical breakdown during the Australia tour. Bugti stated that the PSB handled travel and accommodation arrangements, while questions were raised over funds released for hotel expenses. Players questioned why logistical issues occurred despite government funding being allocated for the team’s participation across all phases of the Pro League. Poor results add to pressure Pakistan’s struggles on the field have compounded the crisis, with the team losing all eight matches so far and sitting at the bottom of the nine-team standings. The disappointing run has intensified scrutiny of the federation’s management and the overall structure of Pakistan hockey.