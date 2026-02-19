Funds to infighting: Pakistan hockey team's many woes continue

The Pakistan hockey team, which in its prime won four World Cups and three Olympic gold medals, now does not figure among the top 10 teams — a decline blamed on inconsistent player performance and poor management.

The side was expected to do better in 2026 when they made their maiden FIH Pro League appearance, but their recent debacle involving team management and squad captain Ahmed Shakeel Butt has put yet another roadblock on their path to resurgence.

Struggle for resurgence

The 14th-ranked Pakistan hockey team is making its maiden appearance in the FIH Pro League in the ongoing edition. The tournament began in 2019, but Pakistan had failed to secure qualification until now. They came close after reaching the final of the FIH Nations League 2024-25 but fell short, losing the title clash to New Zealand 6-2.

A month later after qualification to FIH Pro League, New Zealand opted out of the tournament and the FIH extended an invitation to Pakistan, marking their first appearance in the competition. Pakistan are notably the lowest-ranked team in the league, while the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, England, Argentina, Germany, Spain, and India rank one to eight, respectively.

Pakistan in FIH Pro League 2025-26

Despite making it to one of the biggest international hockey events, Pakistan have struggled to make an impact. They have played eight matches and lost all eight.

Date Venue Opponent Scoreline 10 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero, ARG Netherlands Pakistan 2–5 Netherlands 12 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero, ARG Argentina Pakistan 2–3 Argentina 13 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero, ARG Netherlands Pakistan 3–7 Netherlands 15 Dec 2025 Santiago del Estero, ARG Argentina Pakistan 1–5 Argentina 10 Feb 2026 Hobart, AUS Australia Pakistan 2–3 Australia 11 Feb 2026 Hobart, AUS Germany Pakistan 2–5 Germany 13 Feb 2026 Hobart, AUS Australia Pakistan 0–3 Australia 14 Feb 2026 Hobart, AUS Germany Pakistan 1–6 Germany

Limited exposure to top-tier competition in recent years has been cited as one factor behind Pakistan’s struggles, but skipper Butt has also pointed to concerns over resources and management support during the tournament.

Speaking to the media at Lahore airport after the Australian leg of the event, Butt said reports that the team was stranded in Canberra were correct, adding that he had earlier denied the claims publicly to protect the federation’s image.

Butt alleged that players were forced to cook breakfast, wash dishes and even clean bathrooms while staying in an Airbnb arranged by members of the Pakistani community after failing to secure proper accommodation through official channels. According to the skipper, the problems began immediately upon the team’s arrival in Canberra, when they discovered they had no confirmed place to stay.

He said that team officials asked him to record a video dismissing reports of mismanagement to avoid public embarrassment. While admitting he had earlier supported the federation’s version, Butt said he was now speaking out because the players could no longer work under such conditions.

Federation woes

After the controversy between players and the federation gained traction, the PHF said that insufficient funds were provided for accommodation and logistical arrangements. However, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) disputed this claim, releasing screenshots showing payments of rupees 10 lakh and 5 lakh transferred to the federation on January 28 for hotel bookings and management expenses.

Earlier, the Pakistan government had reportedly allocated more than rupees 30 million to the PSB for the tournament.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has faced administrative and financial controversies in recent years, with multiple issues surfacing even before the 2026 Australia tour dispute.

In 2022, financial constraints impacted Pakistan hockey’s international preparations, with delayed funding affecting training opportunities ahead of major events. In 2023, players raised concerns over unpaid daily allowances and match fees, while administrative disagreements also surfaced within the setup over planning and management decisions.

In 2024, disputes within the federation intensified as coaching staff and officials clashed over team selection and tour arrangements, reflecting ongoing governance challenges inside the PHF.

Pakistan’s hockey history

Despite its poor show in recent years, the Pakistan hockey side enjoys a celebrated history marked by major global and continental triumphs. Pakistan hockey enjoys a celebrated history. The team lifted a record four Hockey World Cups (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994), claimed Olympic gold medals in 1960, 1968 and 1984, and dominated the Asian Games with eight titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990, 2010). The team also won the Champions Trophy three times (1978, 1980, 1994) and remained a regular presence at the FIH World Cup, with notable absences only in 2014 and 2023.

Putting all the complications and controversies aside, the Pakistan hockey side is set for a busy 2026 calendar. They will now take part in the FIH World Cup qualifiers from March 1 to March 7 and if they manage to qualify, will take part in the main tournament in mid-August.

In the FIH Pro League, they will play Spain, Belgium, India and England during the June leg. They are scheduled to end their calendar year by participating in the Asian Games 2026, which will run from September 19 to October 4.

