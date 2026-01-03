T20 World Cup to CWG: Full list of Indian sporting events in 2026

India's sports landscape in 2026 is set to be both exhilarating and demanding. With world titles in sight across various disciplines and a fresh Olympic qualification cycle in full swing, the year promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions for athletes and fans alike. Here’s a glimpse into the action-packed calendar that will keep sports enthusiasts on the edge of their seats from January to December.

January to March: Cricket Dominates, Badminton and Football to Shine

Under-19 Cricket World Cup (Jan 15 - Feb 6)

The year kicks off with the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, hosted across Zimbabwe and Namibia. Talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre are set to captivate the cricket world with their performances. The tournament, known for producing stars like Virat Kohli, will be keenly watched by fans anticipating the rise of new Indian cricket sensations.

Senior Men’s T20 World Cup (Feb 7 - Mar 8) A day after the Under-19 final, India’s senior men's cricket team will begin defending their T20 World Cup title in their home country. The event will also feature some games in Sri Lanka, with high expectations for India’s performance in front of passionate home crowds. Australian Open (Jan 12 - Feb 1) While the Australian Open tennis tournament will draw international attention, Indian fans may not see much of a challenge from Indian players this year. All England Badminton Championships (Mar 3 onwards) A much-anticipated event, the All England Badminton Championships will see P.V. Sindhu and other Indian athletes aiming to bounce back after a difficult season. The tournament will be a key focus for fans of the sport.

AFC Women's Asian Cup (Mar 1 - Mar 12) Indian football fans will celebrate the long-awaited qualification of the women's national team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia. This marks an exciting chapter in Indian football as the women's team looks to make a strong showing. April to June: Chess, Boxing, and Weightlifting Highlight the Calendar Candidates Chess Tournament (Mar 28 - Apr 16) The prestigious Candidates Tournament will take place in Cyprus, where India's D. Gukesh will defend his World Chess Championship title. Other Indian grandmasters, including Praggnanandhaa, R. Vaishali, and Koneru Humpy, will compete in the Open and Women's sections, respectively.

Asian Boxing Championships (Mar 28 - Apr 11) India will also feature prominently in the Asian Boxing Championships, held in Mongolia. A number of Indian boxers will be vying for top honors at this crucial event. Asian Weightlifting Championships (Apr 1 - Apr 10) Ahmedabad will host the Asian Weightlifting Championships, where India’s top lifters will aim to add more titles to their collection. Thomas and Uber Cup (Apr 24 - May 3) Badminton lovers will keep an eye on the Thomas and Uber Cup, where India’s male and female teams will compete for supremacy. ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (Apr 28 - May 10)

The Indian men's and women's teams have qualified for this prestigious event, scheduled in London. Fans are eagerly awaiting how the Indian teams will fare. Women's T20 World Cup (June) Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian women’s cricket team will aim to continue their winning momentum after their 2025 ODI World Cup victory by targeting the Women’s T20 World Cup in June. Diamond League Athletics (May onwards) Athletics fans will also be watching Neeraj Chopra in action, with the javelin champion looking to deliver stellar performances throughout the Diamond League series. July to September: Commonwealth Games, Badminton, and the Asian Games

Commonwealth Games (July 23 - Aug 2) A scaled-down version of the Commonwealth Games will take place in 2026. Indian athletes in athletics, boxing, and weightlifting will be hoping to bring home a hefty medal tally, despite the exclusion of shooting and wrestling events this time. Badminton World Championships (Aug 17 onwards) New Delhi will host the prestigious Badminton World Championships. This event will be a big deal for India as the country seeks to cement its status as a leading destination for global sporting events. Hockey World Cup (Aug 14 onwards) India will feature in both the men's and women’s hockey World Cups, which will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands. The men’s team has already secured a spot, but the women will need to qualify through a March event in India.

World Athletics Continental Tour (Aug 22 onwards) Bhubaneswar will host the World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level event, marking a significant competition in India’s sporting calendar. Asian Games (Sept 19 - Oct 4) The Asian Games will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and will be a vital event for athletes aiming to secure early qualification for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Hockey and shooting competitions will have direct Olympic qualification spots up for grabs, adding extra significance to the tournament. Chess Olympiad (Sept) India, which claimed gold in both the men's and women’s events in 2025, will look to defend its title at the 46th Chess Olympiad, hosted in Tashkent.

October to December: Wrestling, Weightlifting, and Chess Wrap Up the Year World Wrestling Championships (Oct 24 onwards) The year will end with the high-stakes World Wrestling Championships in Bahrain. Indian wrestlers will look to bring home medals from this prestigious competition. World Weightlifting Championships (Oct 27 - Nov 8) India’s weightlifting stars will compete in China for the World Weightlifting Championships, an important event as they seek qualification points for upcoming international tournaments. ISSF World Shooting Championships (Nov 1 onwards) In Doha, Qatar, shooters will aim to secure Olympic quota places at the ISSF World Championships. This event will be critical for Indian shooters as they eye spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.