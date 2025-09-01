Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Kazakhstan streaming, timings, points table

The 12th edition of Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Asia Cup 2025, will conclude its group stage action at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today with all eight teams from Pool A and Pool B in action starting 1:30 PM IST. India from Pool A and Malaysia from Pool B have already punched their tickets to the Super 4s stage after winning their first two matches.

ALSO READ: CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Iran live match time, venue, streaming Hosts India will now try to keep their winning streak intact today when they face Kazakhstan in their final group stage match to head into the Super 4 stage with all the momentum on their side.

But what about the other matches of the day and how will their outcome affect the tournament? Take a look. Bangladesh vs Korea (1:30 PM IST) Defending champions Korea started their campaign in style by beating Chinese Taipei 7-0 but suffered a surprise loss against Malaysia in the second match by 1-4. They are now forced to play a do-or-die game against Bangladesh today, who, after losing their first game against Malaysia, thrashed Chinese Taipei in the second to keep themselves alive in the tournament. However, for Bangladesh, the only way to qualify will be to beat Korea, but Korea can qualify for the next stage even if they manage to play out a draw.

Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei (3:30 PM IST) The final Pool B match of Asia Cup 2025 will see Malaysia, who are already through to the Super 4s after winning their first two games, taking on Chinese Taipei in a dead rubber as the Taipei side has already been knocked out of the tournament and will only be playing for pride. China vs Japan (5:30 PM IST) In the penultimate Pool A match, China and Japan, who both beat Kazakhstan but lost to India, will face each other in another do-or-die clash, with the winner qualifying for the Super 4s while the loser will be eliminated. Similar to the first Pool B match of the day, for Japan the only way to qualify will be by winning, but for China, who thrashed Kazakhstan 13-1 on Sunday, a draw will suffice to see them through to the next stage.

India vs Kazakhstan (7:30 PM IST) The final group stage match is just like the final Pool B match, as in this one hosts India, who are already through to the Super 4s, will take on Kazakhstan, who are already eliminated. However, India have only won their games by a single-goal margin and will try to win big against Kazakhstan to gain much-needed momentum ahead of the Super 4s. Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Points Table Pool A Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 India (Q) 2 2 0 0 7 5 2 6 2 China 2 1 0 1 16 5 11 3 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 9 3 6 3 4 Kazakhstan (E) 2 0 0 2 1 20 -19 0

Pool B Pos Team P W D L PDiff Pt 1 Malaysia (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 6 2 Korea 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Bangladesh 2 1 0 1 2 3 4 Chinese Taipei (E) 2 0 0 2 -12 0 Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live streaming and telecast details Which teams will be in action in Asia Cup 2025 Hockey on September 1? All eight teams from both Pool A and Pool B will be in action on September 1. What is the venue for Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches on September 1?