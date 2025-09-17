World Athletics C'ship 2025: Neeraj Chopra qualifying event time, streaming

India’s two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo today, carrying the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders.

After making history by winning silver in Eugene in 2022 and then upgrading it to gold in Budapest in 2023, Chopra arrives at the Tokyo National Stadium as one of the biggest stars of the event. His consistency at the highest level has made him a global name, but defending a world title is never easy, especially in a discipline as competitive as the men’s javelin throw. With strong challengers from Germany, the Czech Republic, and Pakistan all in the mix, Chopra will need to be at his sharpest to continue his golden run.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action? The men's javelin throw qualification round features 37 athletes, including four Indians — Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh. The athletes have been divided into two groups. Group A, which includes Neeraj and Sachin alongside names like Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott, and Jakub Vadlejch, will begin at 3:40 PM IST on September 17. How many athletes qualify for the final? The automatic qualification standard has been set at 84.50m. Any athlete who achieves this distance will directly progress to the final. However, if fewer than 12 athletes manage to cross that mark, the remaining slots will be filled based on the best performances across both groups, ensuring at least 12 competitors in the medal round. On the flip side, if more than 12 athletes throw beyond 84.50m, all of them will qualify, potentially making the final even more competitive.

Neeraj Chopra’s record at the World Championships Neeraj Chopra’s journey at the World Championships reflects his steady rise in the sport. In 2022 at Eugene, he produced a throw of 88.13m to secure a silver medal, finishing behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who stunned the field with three throws over the 90m mark. A year later, in Budapest 2023, Chopra took full advantage of Peters’ absence to claim India’s first-ever gold at the Worlds in men’s javelin, launching the spear to 88.17m and edging out Arshad Nadeem by 45 cm. With history already on his side, Chopra now seeks to add another golden chapter in Tokyo.

World Athletics Championship 2025: Men’s javelin throw event live streaming and telecast details When will the men’s javelin throw qualification round featuring Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championship 2025 take place? The men’s javelin throw qualification round featuring Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championship 2025 will take place on Wednesday, September 17. What is the venue for the World Athletics Championship 2025? Japan National Stadium in Tokyo is hosting the World Athletics Championship 2025. What time will Neeraj Chopra be in action on September 17? Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw qualification round in the World Athletics Championship 2025 will take place at 3:40 PM IST.