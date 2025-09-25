PKL 2025 live streaming: September 25 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue day 25 action today at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will try to improve their points table standings when they face UP Yoddhas, while in the second game Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, would be continuing their fight to finish in the top 4.

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

In Match 49 of PKL 12, two in-form teams face off as Bengaluru Bulls welcome UP Yoddhas. After a shaky start, the Bulls have turned their campaign around and are now serious contenders for the title. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are under pressure to secure back-to-back wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The key storyline will be the showdown between Gagan Gowda’s exceptional skills and the Bulls’ well-organized defense. This exciting clash promises intense competition as both teams look to build momentum and strengthen their position in the league. Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Yogesh (C), Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Akash Shinde, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Deepak Sankar UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Hitesh, Bhavani Rajput, Ashu Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Sumit (C) Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head Total Matches: 17 Bengaluru Bulls: 9 UP Yoddhas: 8

Tie: 0 Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Match 50 of PKL 12 features a compelling clash between two teams looking to bounce back from recent setbacks, as Dabang Delhi K.C. take on U Mumba. Delhi, who had remained unbeaten until recently, are coming off their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, U Mumba faced a crushing exit in a tie-breaker, adding to their frustration. Adding drama to the encounter is star defender Fazel Atrachali's return to face his former side, U Mumba, a team where he rose to prominence and cemented his legacy. With pride and points at stake, both teams will be eager to make a statement.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Saurabh Nandal, Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Ashu Malik (C), Sandeep, Neeraj Narwal, Fazel Atrachali U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Vijay Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba head-to-head Total matches: 24 Dabang Delhi: 10 U Mumba: 13 Tie: 1 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 25? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 25, Bengaluru Bulls will take on UP Yoddhas from 8 PM IST.