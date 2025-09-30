PKL 2025 live streaming: September 30 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue leg three action at SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Telugu Titans taking on Patna Pirates, before Bengal Warriorz square off against Puneri Paltan. With the playoff date approaching, every match is now becoming important, and teams need points to confirm their place in the final eight.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

The first clash of today’s action in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will see Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates in the Chennai leg opener. The Titans have enjoyed a steady first half of the season with five wins and five losses, placing them fourth with 10 points. However, consistency will be key if they are to hold their spot in the top four.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are struggling to find their rhythm. With just two wins from eight matches, they sit eleventh on the table. Despite boasting names like Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Jaglan, and Deepak Singh, the Pirates have lacked finishing touches in close contests. They now face a small but crucial window to stage a comeback, as the top eight teams will get another opportunity to progress. Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Ankit Rana, Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total Matches: 25

Telugu Titans: 11

Patna Pirates: 13

Tie: 1 Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan The second match of the night in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises a festive showdown as Puneri Paltan lock horns with Devank Dalal’s Bengal Warriorz in Chennai. While Devank has been the lone bright spark for the Warriorz, the rest of the raiding unit and defence have failed to support him, leaving the team in a difficult spot. Puneri Paltan, coached by the “Iceman” Ajay Thakur, have been calm and clinical despite his aggressive style from the sidelines. Their balanced approach and fresh legs give them a strong edge heading into this contest, where Bengal will need much more than Devank’s brilliance to compete.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Manprit, Manjeet, Ashish, Ankit, Mayur Kadam, Himanshu Narwal Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 23

Bengal Warriorz: 8

Puneri Paltan: 13

Tie: 2 PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 30? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 30, Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.