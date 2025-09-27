PKL 2025 live streaming: September 27 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue day 26 action today at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. In the first match of the day, Patna Pirates will try to improve their points table standings when they face Bengaluru Bulls, while in the second game Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, would be continuing their fight to finish in the top 4.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 51 of PKL 12 sees two unpredictable teams clash as Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriorz. The Pirates have proven their ability to challenge top sides but lack the consistency needed to climb the table. Meanwhile, the Warriorz remain heavily dependent on the standout performances of Dhaakad Devank, whose solo efforts have often kept them in contention.

Adding an emotional layer to this fixture is Devank's return against his former team, creating an extra edge in what is already a crucial match for both sides. With the playoffs approaching, both teams are under pressure to find form and stability. This encounter could prove pivotal in shaping their campaigns, as each side looks to turn promise into results at a key stage of the season. Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Navdeep, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Milan Dahiya, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit (C)

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Devank (C), Mayur Kadam, Punit Kumar, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head Total Matches: 26 Patna Pirates: 14 Bengaluru Bulls: 8 Tie: 4 Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match 52 of PKL 12 features a clash of contrasting fortunes as Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Tamil Thalaivas. The Panthers have hit peak form at just the right time, securing four wins in their last five games, thanks largely to the standout performances of Nitin Dhankar. In stark contrast, the Thalaivas are struggling, coming into the match on the back of three consecutive defeats and urgently needing a turnaround.

Adding to the intrigue is Arjun Deshwal’s return against his former team, with whom he won the championship, bringing an emotional layer to this high-stakes encounter. With both teams treating this as a crucial fixture, the outcome could have a significant impact on their playoff aspirations in the second half of the season. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Deepanshu Khatri, Nitin Kumar, Aashish, Aryan Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Ali Samadi, Nitin Rawal (C) Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arulnanthababu, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ronak, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav, Narender Kandola, Nitesh Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head Total matches: 12 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7 Tamil Thalaivas: 2 Tie: 0 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 27? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 27, Patna Pirates will go one-on-one against Bengal Warriorz from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 27? In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 27, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Tamil Thalaivas from 9 PM IST.