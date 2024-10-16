PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is all set to begin on Friday, October 18, in Hyderabad, and one of the teams most excited about it will be Tamil Thalaivas, as they have had one of the best auctions ever in the history of PKL. Thalaivas not only acquired the most expensive player of the season in the form of Sachin Tanwar, but they also bought numerous other exciting talents to strengthen their squad for season 11. Here is the SWOT analysis of Tamil Thalaivas’ PKL 2024 squad, which many are hailing as the best ahead of the season.

Strengths

Tamil Thalaivas’ biggest strength will be the balance in their squad. While many teams invested more in either raiders or defenders, Thalaivas made a strong, balanced side, making them one of the favourites to win PKL 2024.



Weaknesses



The biggest weakness for Thalaivas will be the lack of old players in their squad. As they built the team almost from scratch, getting every player on the same page will be a daunting task, and with the level of PKL rising every year, Thalaivas need to get the job done real quick.



Opportunities



A new team means a lot of places to fill, and players like Sachin, Abhishek, and Himanshu will try to settle down as quickly as possible and show Thalaivas' fans why the team management spent a hefty sum of money on them.



Threats







Too much star power can also turn out to be a curse sometimes, and with Thalaivas having a star player in every position, things can go south quickly if they fail to synchronise in time.

Tamil Thalaivas full squad



Narender, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Singh, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Sachin Tanwar, Anuj Gawade, Dhiraj Bailmare, Ramkumar Mayandi, Moein Safaghi, Amirhossein Bastami, Sourabh Fagare



Tamil Thalaivas schedule



Tamil Thalaivas Fixtures Date and Time Opponent Venue Sat, 19 Oct 8:00 pm Telugu Titans Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Wed, 23 Oct 8:00 pm Puneri Paltan Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Fri, 25 Oct 8:00 pm Patna Pirates Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Sun, 27 Oct 8:00 pm Jaipur Pink Panthers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Wed, 30 Oct 8:00 pm Gujarat Giants Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Mon, 4 Nov 9:00 pm Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Wed, 6 Nov 9:00 pm Telugu Titans Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Fri, 8 Nov 9:00 pm Dabang Delhi Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Thu, 14 Nov 9:00 pm U Mumba Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sat, 16 Nov 8:00 pm Bengal Warriors Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sun, 17 Nov 8:00 pm Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Fri, 22 Nov 8:00 pm UP Yoddhas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Tue, 26 Nov 8:00 pm UP Yoddhas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Fri, 29 Nov 8:00 pm Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sun, 1 Dec 8:00 pm Dabang Delhi Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Fri, 6 Dec 8:00 pm Gujarat Giants Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Wed, 11 Dec 9:00 pm U Mumba Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Fri, 13 Dec 8:00 pm Patna Pirates Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sun, 15 Dec 8:00 pm Jaipur Pink Panthers Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Wed, 18 Dec 8:00 pm Bengal Warriors Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sun, 22 Dec 8:00 pm Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Mon, 23 Dec 9:00 pm Puneri Paltan Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will Tamil Thalaivas start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Tamil Thalaivas will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Telugu Titans on Saturday, October 19.



What time will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match on October 19 begin?



The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans on October 19 will start at 8 PM IST.



Where to watch the live telecast of Tamil Thalaivas' matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Tamil Thalaivas' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.



Where to watch the live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas' matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Tamil Thalaivas' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.