PKL 2024: Telugu Titans full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

One of the two teams who are going to kick off Pro Kabaddi League 2024 on Friday, October 18, i.e., Telugu Titans, will aim to win their maiden title after creating a strong squad for season 11, including the Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat. But will Pawan be enough to carry them over the line, or will the other members of their new squad also rise to the occasion? Let’s find out with the help of the SWOT analysis of the Telugu Titans squad for season 11.

Strengths

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Telugu Titans’ biggest strength will be the presence of Pawan Sehrawat in their squad, who is now considered an all-rounder following his brilliant tackles in the last couple of seasons. With a number of exciting talents backing the Indian skipper, the Titans can finally hope to end their trophy drought in season 11.



Weaknesses



Pawan will also be the team’s biggest weakness, as seen in the last season. Getting too dependent on Pawan to get them over the line leaves the rest of the team vulnerable. They will desperately want someone to shoulder the burden of winning the matches along with Pawan if they wish to start the season on a high.



Opportunities



The Titans have signed a number of out-of-form players like Krishan Dhull, Vijay Malik, and Ajith Pawar for the new season. But with a leader like Pawan backing them up, they can become the trump card for the Titans and help them win the silverware for the first time.



Threats







The biggest threat for the Titans will be the lack of depth in both their raiding and defensive line. They will need to strengthen their bench quickly if they want to perform consistently in the competition.

Telugu Titans full squad



Shankar Gadai, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Omkar Patil, Praful Zaware, Sanjeevi S, Pawan Sehrawat, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Malik, Rohit, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Amit Kumar



Telugu Titans schedule



Telugu Titans Full Fixtures Date Time Opponent Venue Fri, 18 Oct 08:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Sat, 19 Oct 08:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Tue, 22 Oct 08:00 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Sat, 26 Oct 09:00 PM Dabang Delhi Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Mon, 28 Oct 09:00 PM Patna Pirates Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Sat, 2 Nov 09:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Wed, 6 Nov 09:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Sat, 9 Nov 08:00 PM Puneri Paltan Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Thu, 14 Nov 08:00 PM UP Yoddhas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Mon, 18 Nov 08:00 PM Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Wed, 20 Nov 09:00 PM U Mumba Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Thu, 21 Nov 08:00 PM Bengal Warriors Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sat, 23 Nov 08:00 PM Gujarat Giants Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Thu, 28 Nov 09:00 PM U Mumba Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sat, 30 Nov 09:00 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Wed, 4 Dec 08:00 PM UP Yoddhas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sat, 7 Dec 09:00 PM Bengal Warriors Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Mon, 9 Dec 08:00 PM Haryana Steelers Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Thu, 12 Dec 08:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sat, 14 Dec 08:00 PM Gujarat Giants Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Wed, 18 Dec 09:00 PM Patna Pirates Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Fri, 20 Dec 09:00 PM Puneri Paltan Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Telugu Titans PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will Telugu Titans start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Telugu Titans will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, October 18.



What time will the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match on October 18 begin?

The match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls on October 18 will start at 8 PM IST.



Where to watch the live telecast of Telugu Titans' matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Telugu Titans' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.



Where to watch the live streaming of Telugu Titans' matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Telugu Titans' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.