PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Giants spent a lot of money on out-of-form players during the auctions, which might become an issue for them in the upcoming season

Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants (Pic: X/@Gujarat Giants)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
If there is one Pro Kabaddi League team that knows the real meaning of "so close yet so far," it would be Ram Mehar Singh’s Gujarat Giants. The Giants have come close to winning the title on multiple occasions but failed to cross the line every time. But will they be able to break the jinx in PKL 2024? Let’s try to find the answer to that question through the Gujarat Giants' SWOT analysis for the upcoming season.
 
Strengths
 

Gujarat Giants’ biggest strength will be their coach, Ram Mehar Singh, and his immense experience. With a number of highly promising players like Rakesh, Guman, and Prateek in his arsenal, Mehar will be looking to win Gujarat Giants their maiden PKL title in season 11.
 
Weaknesses
 
Although the Giants have some hugely promising players in their squad, most of them are either out of form or have very little experience. As the competition progresses, this might become a major issue for the team.
 
Opportunities
 

The Giants have numerous young talents who will be hoping to earn a name for themselves among fans, along with some big names who have been out of form for the last few seasons. But with Singh ready to guide them, these players will aim to give their best on the mat and prove why the team management placed their confidence in them.
 
Threats
 
During the auctions, Gujarat spent way too much money on out-of-form players, which has put them under a lot of heat with fans. If these players fail to perform, the Giants’ management might find themselves under a lot of pressure throughout the season.

Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
 
Gujarat Giants full squad
 
Balaji D, Jitender Yadav, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Nitin, Guman Singh, Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Vahid Reza Eimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Raj D Salunkhe, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Aadesh Siwach, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rohan Singh, Mohit, Manuj, Nitesh
 
Gujarat Giants schedule
 
Gujarat Giants Fixture
Date Time Opponent Venue
Sun, 20 Oct 09:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Wed, 23 Oct 09:00 PM U Mumba Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Sun, 27 Oct 09:00 PM UP Yoddhas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Wed, 30 Oct 08:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Mon, 4 Nov 08:00 PM Puneri Paltan Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Thu, 7 Nov 09:00 PM Haryana Steelers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Sun, 10 Nov 09:00 PM Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Mon, 11 Nov 08:00 PM Patna Pirates Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Wed, 13 Nov 08:00 PM Bengal Warriors Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Fri, 15 Nov 09:00 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Wed, 20 Nov 08:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Sat, 23 Nov 08:00 PM Telugu Titans Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Wed, 27 Nov 09:00 PM Bengal Warriors Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Fri, 29 Nov 09:00 PM Puneri Paltan Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Tue, 3 Dec 08:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Fri, 6 Dec 08:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sun, 8 Dec 09:00 PM U Mumba Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Tue, 10 Dec 08:00 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sat, 14 Dec 08:00 PM Telugu Titans Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Thu, 19 Dec 08:00 PM UP Yoddhas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sat, 21 Dec 08:00 PM Patna Pirates Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Mon, 23 Dec 08:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Gujarat Giants PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will Gujarat Giants start their campaign in PKL 2024?
 
Gujarat Giants will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday, October 20.
 
What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match on October 20 begin?
 
The match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls on October 20 will start at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants' matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live telecast of all Gujarat Giants' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Gujarat Giants' matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live streaming of all Gujarat Giants' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

