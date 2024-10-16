PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is less than a week away as the season opener is set to take place on Friday, October 18, in Hyderabad. This edition of PKL will only be held in three venues, meaning all 12 teams will be in action in Hyderabad for the first leg before moving to Noida for the second leg and finally reaching Pune for the third and final leg. While every team will hope to have the best possible start to their campaign, one team will be especially eager to make a comeback with their star player back in action after missing most of last season due to injury – Dabang Delhi. But how does the team look overall, and what can fans expect from them? Let’s find out with the help of the SWOT analysis of the Dabang Delhi squad for season 11.
Strengths
Dabang Delhi’s biggest strength in season eleven will be their raiding again, as fans have already seen in the last couple of seasons. The pair of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar will again be a tough challenge for opposing teams.
Weaknesses
While Dabang Delhi’s raiding department looks rock solid, they can be expected to struggle in defence as they do not have a long list of in-form star players in their defensive line-up this time around. This means they have to depend heavily on the new players, which can work as a double-edged sword for the team.
Opportunities
The limited number of star players means the new and young talents will get ample time to settle down and show fans why they are the league's future. Fans can also expect many unexpected and unorthodox tactics being used by the season eight champions during season 11.
Threats
The return of Naveen Kumar will be a huge relief for Dabang Delhi, but the star player has missed a lot of action after his injury and might need some time to get back to his absolute best. If he takes a little extra time to recover, Delhi could find themselves in a state of trouble early in the season.
Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
Dabang Delhi full squad
Ashu Malik, Vikrant, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Manu, Yogesh, Ashish, Siddharth Desai, Mohit, Sandeep, Md Mijanur Rahman, Mohammad Baba Ali, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Gaurav Chhillar, Himanshu, Rahul, Parveen, Rinku Narwal, Vinay
Dabang Delhi schedule
|Dabang Delhi Fixtures
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Fri, 18 Oct 9:00 pm
|U Mumba
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Mon, 21 Oct 8:00 pm
|UP Yoddhas
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Sat, 26 Oct 9:00 pm
|Telugu Titans
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Mon, 28 Oct 8:00 pm
|Haryana Steelers
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Tue, 29 Oct 9:00 pm
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Thu, 31 Oct 8:00 pm
|Patna Pirates
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Tue, 5 Nov 9:00 pm
|U Mumba
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Thu, 7 Nov 8:00 pm
|Bengal Warriors
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|Fri, 8 Nov 9:00 pm
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Tue, 12 Nov 9:00 pm
|Puneri Paltan
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Sat, 16 Nov 9:00 pm
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Wed, 20 Nov 8:00 pm
|Gujarat Giants
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Fri, 22 Nov 9:00 pm
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Tue, 26 Nov 9:00 pm
|Patna Pirates
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Sun, 1 Dec 8:00 pm
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|Thu, 5 Dec 8:00 pm
|UP Yoddhas
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
|Mon, 9 Dec 9:00 pm
|Puneri Paltan
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
|Thu, 12 Dec 8:00 pm
|Telugu Titans
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
|Sat, 14 Dec 9:00 pm
|Haryana Steelers
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
|Mon, 16 Dec 8:00 pm
|Bengal Warriors
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
|Sat, 21 Dec 9:00 pm
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
|Mon, 23 Dec 8:00 pm
|Gujarat Giants
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Dabang Delhi PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details
When will Dabang Delhi start their campaign in PKL 2024?
Dabang Delhi will start their PKL 2024 campaign against U Mumba on Friday, October 18.
What time will the Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match on October 18 begin?
The match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba on October 18 will start at 9 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024?
The live telecast of all Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024?
The live streaming of all Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.