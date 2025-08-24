Discipline sets Patna apart from other teams: Maninder ahead of PKL 2025

ALSO READ: PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is less than a week away, and all participating teams and their players are sweating it out on the training mat to help their sides achieve ultimate glory in Season 12. Before the official start of the new season on August 29, one of PKL’s most successful raiders, Maninder Singh, who will be seen wearing three-time champions Patna Pirates’ green jersey, spoke to Business Standard in an exclusive one-on-one conversation. He discussed his preparation for the new season, experience with the new team, how he began his journey in kabaddi, and more.

But what exactly did Maninder say? Check his comments from the exclusive interview below: Maninder, the new PKL season is finally here. How excited are you to start with a new team? I am very excited. It feels good to be part of a new setup. I played for Bengal last season, but now with Patna Pirates, it’s a completely fresh experience. The atmosphere is great — the coaches, the teammates, everyone is supportive. This time, we are confident of playing really well. What new elements are you trying to bring this year so that Patna can chase their fourth title? Our fitness has improved a lot compared to last year. We trained at home for two to three months before the camp, and now, under the guidance of our trainer, the difference is visible. Our coach, Anubhav sir, who is a legendary player himself, has worked with me on my bonus skill, which is my strength. Fans will see the old Maninder back in action this season.

You’ve played against Anup Kumar in the past, and now he is your coach. How has the transition been? It feels great. He was a big name as a player and a very successful captain. As a coach, he is calm, approachable, and never scolds us. That makes a huge difference in how players respond. You often produced your best performances against Patna Pirates. How did you feel when they picked you in the auction? Honestly, I felt very happy. My brother-like figure Pradeep had always told me about the practice environment in Patna, and when I came here, I saw it myself. The management focuses on proper fitness, with practice sessions twice a day. I was in Bengal for six to seven years, but shifting here felt very comfortable.

This season you’ll be partnering with young raider Ayan. How is your combination shaping up? He is a fantastic youngster. I respect him a lot, and I don’t see the team in terms of senior or junior. We talk to each other about when to attack, when to trade raids, and that bonding will show on the mat. He plays with great effort and is a very humble guy. You’ve been consistently performing in PKL since the early seasons. What keeps you motivated year after year? My father was also a kabaddi player, so the sport runs in the family. I focus heavily on fitness and diet. My family supports me completely, and that allows me to play freely. Weight management is important for me — I’m around 90–92 kg, and when I cut down, I feel match-ready again.

Looking back at your PKL career, what are the three moments that define your journey? Winning titles is always special. Our first championship and later the Season 7 trophy stand out. Playing multiple semifinals with Bengal, though we couldn’t cross the final hurdle, also remains memorable. Captaining the team during those moments gave me immense pride. There are always ups and downs in a long season. How do you stay calm when things aren’t going your way? I focus on confidence and fitness. Matches often come down to the last few seconds, so it’s about believing till the end. If the team is behind, I try to push with a Super Raid or lift the defence with motivation. Winning and losing is part of the sport, but the spirit matters.

This season PKL has introduced tie-breakers instead of shared points. What’s your take on the new format? I think it’s a great change. Earlier, both teams got three points each for a tie, but now the result will be clear. Just like in Pro Kabaddi now, there will be golden raids. This will make matches more exciting for fans. You are one of the last active superstars from the early PKL seasons. Does that bring extra pressure? Not at all. I focus on fitness and training throughout the year. My home environment also supports me in maintaining discipline and diet. As long as you are fit, pressure doesn’t matter.

If Patna Pirates reach the final this season, which team would you prefer to face? Every team in PKL is competitive. We don’t take anyone lightly. Whoever performs on the day deserves to be there, so it doesn’t matter who we face. Any particular defender you are looking forward to challenging this season? Not really. I don’t focus on specific defenders. My focus is always on my own game. If you play with fear, you can’t play kabaddi. So I concentrate on executing my skills. Can you share details of your fitness routine that has kept you going for 12 years in PKL? I wake up early and train on the ground. My favourite workout is climbing thousands of steps at a Shiv Shankar temple near my home. It’s tough, but it gives me a different level of endurance. That’s something I credit for my long career.