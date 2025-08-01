PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

The three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions, Patna Pirates, are set to begin their quest for a fourth title in PKL 2025 with a clash against UP Yoddhas on September 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The Patna-based franchise has revamped its coaching setup by replacing former coach Narender Redu with PKL legend Anup Kumar. The squad has also been strengthened with the addition of star raider Maninder Singh. After reaching the playoffs in the past two seasons and featuring in three finals in the last four, the Pirates are eager to end their title drought this year.
Patna enters the 2025 season with one of the most balanced squads in the league. Along with seasoned players such as Maninder Singh and Sanket Sawant, the team also includes promising young talent like Ayan and Ankit. This combination of experience and youth makes them one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season.
PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad
Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Navdeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ankit Jaglan, Sanket Suresh Sawant, Maninder Singh, Amin Ghorbani, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Sombir, Mandeep
PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Opponent
|Venue
|Home/Away
|Sep 01, 2025
|Match 7
|UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Home
|Sep 02, 2025
|Match 10
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Away
|Sep 06, 2025
|Match 17
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Home
|Sep 08, 2025
|Match 22
|Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Away
|Sep 11, 2025
|Match 27
|U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Away
|Sep 17, 2025
|Match 38
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Away
|Sep 20, 2025
|Match 43
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Home
|Sep 27, 2025
|Match 51
|Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Home
|Sep 30, 2025
|Match 55
|Telugu Titans
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Away
|Oct 06, 2025
|Match 68
|UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Away
|Oct 07, 2025
|Match 69
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Home
|Oct 13, 2025
|Match 81
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
|Oct 14, 2025
|Match 83
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
|Oct 16, 2025
|Match 88
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Away
|Oct 17, 2025
|Match 91
|Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Away
|Oct 19, 2025
|Match 99
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
|Oct 22, 2025
|Match 105
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Away
|Oct 23, 2025
|Match 108
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Home
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details for Patna Pirates matches
When will PKL 2025 begin?
PKL 2025 is scheduled to commence on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
When will Patna Pirates play their first match in PKL 2025?
Patna Pirates will open their campaign against UP Yoddhas on September 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
How many matches will Patna Pirates play in PKL 2025?
Patna Pirates will play a total of 18 matches during the league stage of PKL 2025.
Where to watch the live telecast of Patna Pirates matches in PKL 2025?
All PKL 2025 matches featuring Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Patna Pirates matches in PKL 2025?
Live streaming of all Patna Pirates matches will be available on JioHotstar in India.