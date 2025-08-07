Devank Dalal to Pawan Sehrawat: Top 5 raiders to watch out for in PKL 2025

ALSO READ: Haryana, Pune and Tamil favourites to win PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Season 12 of India’s franchise-based Kabaddi tournament, i.e., Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, is all set to commence on Friday, August 29, with the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Every new season of PKL brings us a new superstar who, out from the shadows, from being an unknown at the start of the season, becomes a household name by the end of the season, but it's the known stars who actually excite the fans before the start of the season. Now, whenever someone talks about PKL, the first thing that comes to mind is the flamboyant raiders who lit up the tournaments with their record-shattering performances. So who are some of the top raiders for PKL 2025 who are expected to keep fans on the edge the most this season? Take a look.

Top five raiders under spotlight for PKL 2025 Devank Dalal (Bengal Warriors) When PKL 2024 started, no one gave the three-time champions Patna Pirates any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, let alone reaching the final. They started that way too, losing their first two games by huge margins. But everything changed when Devank Dalal picked up the pace and started to rack up point after point. The tall raider topped the raiders’ chart for the season with 301 points before eventually missing out on the title in the final against Haryana Steelers. However, despite losing the final, Devank became one of the most sought-after names after the end of the season.

When Patna released Devank despite his heroics, everyone was left in shock. But so is the format of PKL auctions. One team that did not complain was Bengal Warriors, who picked the Haryana-based raider for Rs 2.205 crore with hopes of finally winning their second PKL trophy. Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates) While Devank did most of the work and racked up most points in PKL 2024, he was not the only reason for Patna’s success. The young raider Ayan Lohchab was there as the possible support Devank could have asked for. Ayan, in the season, picked up 186 points, which might not look impressive in front of other raiders, but they were all crucial and match-turning points. He even won Patna matches all on his own on many occasions. Now, after the departure of Devank, Ayan is trusted by the Patna-based franchise to lead their raid department and finally win them their fourth PKL title.

Pawan Sehrawat (Tamil Thalaivas) No name is bigger than Pawan Sehrawat at the moment in PKL or the Indian kabaddi circuit overall. Pawan, although seen by many as a player whose prime is now behind him, has time after time proved why he is one of the best around by racking up point after point. Even in PKL 2024, he recorded 207 raid points and 5 tackle points to fight like the legend he is in a rather disappointing season for his team, Telugu Titans. But in PKL 2025, Pawan is now part of the Tamil Thalaivas squad and will have some big names backing him up on the mat, which means PKL 2025 can very well be the season where Pawan rediscovers himself to cement his position in the league of legends.

Arjun Deshwal (Tamil Thalaivas) Arjun Deshwal enters PKL 2025 as one of the league’s most dynamic and consistent raiders. Previously the talisman for Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun brings a reputation for high strike rates and clutch performances to the Tamil Thalaivas, who signed him for Rs 1.405 crore in this year’s blockbuster auction. Arjun is a natural leader who likes to lead his team from the front and has the capability to change the tides of the match all on his own, which is why Thalaivas decided to break the bank for him. Arjun will partner up with Pawan in the new season and fans can expect some serious fireworks from them, making them two of the most anticipated raiders of the season, both as a pair and individually.