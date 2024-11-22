Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024: Bhavani Rajput shines as UP Yoddhas defeat Tamil Thalaivas

It was a Super 10 from Bhavani Rajput that left the spectators on the edge of their seats, but he was ably supported by his teammates as well

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
The UP Yoddhas registered a resounding 40-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro-Kabaddi League match here on Friday.

It was a Super 10 from Bhavani Rajput that left the spectators on the edge of their seats, but he was ably supported by his teammates as well.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Nitesh Kumar was a bright spark with a High 5 to his name.

A strategic approach from both teams defined the first half of the match as the UP Yoddhas and the Tamil Thalaivas' raiders took the game to the Do-Or-Die raid.

In the 10th minute, however, the tide shifted when Vishal Chahal executed a successful raid, eliminating Sumit from the opposition.

An equally fought first-half finished at 13-13.

It was in the second half that the Yoddhas upped the ante. Two minutes into the second half, they inflicted the ALL OUT on the Thalaivas.

This was the start of an impressive period of play for the home team, as Rajput in raid, and Hitesh in defence, took the game to their opponents.

Having taken a substantial lead, the onus was on the home side to close out the game.

Rajput completed his Super 10 with another two-point raid, as they closed out a much-needed victory by a massive difference of 16 points.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

