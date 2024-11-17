PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers secure hard-fought win against Tamil Thalaivas

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In the second match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers overcame Puneri Paltan 30-28 in a fiercely-contested game

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Table-toppers Haryana Steelers defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-29 in a closely-fought Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday.

In the second match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers overcame Puneri Paltan 30-28 in a fiercely-contested game.

Earlier for Steelers, Mohammadreza Shadloui's seven points including a High 5 grabbed the win.

A cautious approach defined the first half of the game, with both Thalaivas and Steelers relying on Do-Or-Die raids to secure points.

The Haryana Steelers took the lead 10 minutes into the game, following a successful tackle by Rahul Sethpal that removed Vishal Chahal from the match.

The Tamil Thalaivas struck back with an ALL OUT when Amir Hossein Bastami successfully tackled Shivam Patare, reclaiming the lead.

The first-half concluded with the Thalaivas leading 17-14 as the Haryana Steelers struggled through five unsuccessful Do-Or-Die raids.

In the second half, the first unsuccessful Do-Or-Die raid of the night for the Tamil Thalaivas proved crucial for the Haryana Steelers, who equalled the score.

In the very next move Vinay pulled off a successful raid to get Abhishek Manokaran as they made their final push for the win.

A late scare from the Thalaivas saw Narender Kandola get both Jaideep and Shivam Patare.

But once again it was Superstar Shadloui who completed his High 5 with a tackle that got Narender off the mat.

From there, the Steelers prevailed with a calm and collected two-point raid from Vinay, as Manpreet Singh and his men inflicted the ALL OUT to secure a much-deserved win.

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

