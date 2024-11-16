PKL 2024: Nitesh, Moein shine as Tamil Thalaivas down Bengal Warriorz

Tamil Thalaivas crushed the Bengal Warriorz, handing them another resounding 15-point defeat with a 46-31 scoreline in Match 57 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

High 5s from Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and Nitesh Kumar, along with a Super 10 from Vishal Chahal, ensured a dominant performance for the Tamil Thalaivas as they returned to winning ways, according to a PKL press release.

The match began with both defensive units dictating the pace, resulting in more tackles than raids. The teams were evenly matched in the early exchanges, giving little away. However, Vishwas S executed a brilliant Super Raid, securing a four-point lead for the Bengal Warriorz.

The momentum shifted quickly when Vishal Chahal produced a Super Raid, dismissing three Bengal Warriorz players and enabling the Tamil Thalaivas to execute an 'ALL OUT,' reclaiming the lead by three points.

Just as the Tamil Thalaivas seemed poised to extend their lead, the Bengal Warriorz fought back. Nitin Kumar completed a couple of quick raids, while their defence ensured they stayed in contention, reducing the deficit to just two points at halftime, with the Tamil Thalaivas leading 18-16.

The Tamil Thalaivas began the second half strongly, extending their lead to six points. The gap widened to ten points in no time, as Nitesh Kumar completed his High 5 and inflicted another 'ALL OUT' on the Bengal Warriorz. The Tamil Thalaivas continued to dominate, piling on the pressure against the Season 7 champions.

Moein Shafaghi delivered a Super Raid, eliminating three Bengal Warriorz players, while Narender Kandola reached the milestone of 500 Raid Points in the league. Vishal Chahal completed his Super 10, further extending the lead to twelve points as the Tamil Thalaivas maintained their fine form.

For the Bengal Warriorz, Nitin Kumar and Vishwas S were the only raiders to make an impact. However, the Tamil Thalaivas' defence proved unstoppable. Amir Hossein Bastami completed a High 5 with consecutive Super Tackles, and Moein Shafaghi also secured a High 5. With 16 successful tackle points in the game, the Tamil Thalaivas dismantled the Bengal Warriorz, sealing a commanding 15-point victory with a final score of 46-31.

Upcoming PKL Season 11 matches on Sunday, November 17:

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 PM Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan - 9 PM

.