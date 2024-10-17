PKL 2024: Commissioner Anupam Goswami aims to boost international interest

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to return with its new season on Friday, October 18, with a high-profile match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The season, dubbed the Battle of Breath, is highly anticipated, with fans eager to witness the top teams in action. PKL 2024 preparations began with a historic auction, which saw a record eight players attracting a final bid of over Rs 1 crore each.

Ahead of the season opener, an opening event was held at Hyatt Place in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, to launch the new season officially. The guest list of the event included Pro Kabaddi League Commissioner and Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) and Pardeep Narwal (Bengaluru Bulls). The remaining ten team captains also joined the celebration, setting the tone for an exciting season.





The launch event also featured an engaging exhibition match between PKL captains and some popular creators due to the league's collaboration with Meta. Creators such as Big Nerds, Hardik Banga, Sidhant Sarfare, and Ashish Singh took part, adding a fresh, fun element to the day's proceedings.

During the event, Anupam Goswami shared his thoughts on the league’s journey and the future. He remarked that while the PKL’s first decade has been a remarkable achievement, the focus is now on leveraging those experiences for the league's growth in its second phase. He highlighted the increasing international interest in kabaddi and reinforced the league’s fan-first approach, promising relentless efforts to maintain this focus.

Pawan Sehrawat, the Telugu Titans captain, expressed his enthusiasm for the season’s opening match in Hyderabad. He spoke of the unwavering support from fans and shared his confidence in the team’s performance. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls captain Pardeep Narwal was equally optimistic, emphasising the team’s thorough preparations and eagerness to start the tournament on a high note.