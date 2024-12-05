PKL 2024: Check out updated points table, top raiders and defenders list

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024 has become one of the most competitive editions of the tournament so far, as it is already into its final leg of action and will host matchday 47 on Thursday, December 5. None of the teams have either qualified for the playoffs or been officially eliminated. The tussle can be justified by the fact that the points difference between second-placed Patna Pirates (52 points) and eighth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers (46 points) is only six points. However, if we are to talk about on-the-verge scenarios, Haryana Steelers (62 points) are on the verge of getting the ‘Q’ under their name, while Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are only one loss away from becoming the first team to get eliminated in PKL 2024.
PKL 2024 Points Table
Rank
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Tie
Points
1
Haryana Steelers
16
12
4
0
61
2
Patna Pirates
15
9
5
1
52
3
U Mumba
15
9
5
1
51
4
Telugu Titans
16
9
7
0
49
5
U.P. Yoddhas
15
8
6
1
48
6
Dabang Delhi K.C.
15
7
6
2
48
7
Puneri Paltan
16
7
6
3
47
8
Jaipur Pink Panthers
15
8
6
1
46
9
Tamil Thalaivas
15
5
9
1
33
10
Bengal Warriors
15
5
8
2
31
11
Gujarat Giants
15
3
10
2
29
12
Bengaluru Bulls
16
2
13
1
19
PKL 2024: Top Raiders
After matchday 46, Patna Pirates’ Devank is leading the top raiders chart with 194 raid points in 15 games, followed closely by Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik (164 raid points) and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal (162 raid points) in second and third spots, respectively.
While Bengaluru Bulls are overall not doing so well this season, their ₹13 lakh defender, Nitin Rawal, is sending shockwaves, as he is currently the top defender this season with 59 tackle points. Haryana Steelers’ Mohammadreza Shadloui (52 tackle points) and Tamil Thalaivas’ Nitesh Kumar (51 tackle points) are in second and third spots, respectively.