PKL 2024: Check out updated points table, top raiders and defenders list

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024 has become one of the most competitive editions of the tournament so far, as it is already into its final leg of action and will host matchday 47 on Thursday, December 5 . None of the teams have either qualified for the playoffs or been officially eliminated. The tussle can be justified by the fact that the points difference between second-placed Patna Pirates (52 points) and eighth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers (46 points) is only six points. However, if we are to talk about on-the-verge scenarios, Haryana Steelers (62 points) are on the verge of getting the ‘Q’ under their name, while Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are only one loss away from becoming the first team to get eliminated in PKL 2024.