PKL 2024 matches on Nov 10: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature the UP Yoddhas taking on U Mumba at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in the first match of the day. The second clash of the day will be between Gujarat Giants and the high-flying Haryana Steelers.

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Check PKL 2024 points table here UP Yoddhas will look to get back to winning ways as they take the court in this match. Currently ranked ninth in the PKL 11 points table, they have won only three of their seven games so far. Their most recent match ended in a defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers, marking their third consecutive loss in the competition.

On the other hand, U Mumba is in excellent form, sitting in second place in the PKL 11 standings. They are entering this match after impressive victories over Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Playing 7

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, it is the UP Yoddhas who have an edge over U Mumba, winning 6 of the 12 matches played against their counterparts so far. U Mumba have won 5 matches, with one match ending in a tie.

Total matches: 12

UP won: 6

U Mumba won: 5

Tie: 1

Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

The second match will feature Gujarat Giants taking on the in-form Haryana Steelers. The Steelers will aim for a similar outcome against the Giants after their dominant 35-22 victory just two days ago. Currently, they sit in seventh place in the PKL 11 standings.

Meanwhile, the Giants are enduring a tough season, sitting at the bottom of the table with just one win from six matches, their lone victory coming in the opening game. The Steelers, in contrast, have earned 21 points from four wins in their six matches.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head

Haryana Steelers will have some confidence going into the fixture as they have done well in this matchup over the years. Haryana have won 11 of the 16 matches against the Gujarat Giants. Gujarat has only managed to win 4 times, with the remaining match ending as a draw.

Total matches: 16

Gujarat won: 4

Haryana won: 11

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 November 10 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on November 10?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on November 10, UP Yoddhas will be up against U Mumba from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on November 10?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on November 10, Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steelers from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 November 10 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 10 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 November 10 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 November 10 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.