PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action will continue its first leg at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, November 8, 2024. The first match of the day will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers going up against Patna Pirates, while in the second match, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Arjun Deshwal-led Jaipur Pink Panthers currently hold the sixth spot in the PKL 11 points table, with a mixed performance so far in the tournament. They have secured three wins, two losses, and one draw from their six matches, most recently coming off an exciting victory against UP Yoddhas.

Check PKL 2024 points table here On the other hand, three-time champions Patna Pirates sit just below Jaipur in seventh place. They too have won three matches and lost three, entering their PKL 11 encounter after a narrow 42-40 defeat to U Mumba.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri.

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Devank, Sudhakar M, Parvinder, Ankit, Shubham Shinde, Babu M, Aman.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, Patna Pirates have an edge over Jaipur, winning 11 of the 20 matches played against their counterparts so far. Jaipur have won 9 matches, with one match ending in a tie.

- Total matches: 20

- Jaipur won: 9

- Patna won: 11

- Tie: 1

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

The second match will feature Dabang Delhi taking on the Tamil Thalaivas. Delhi will enter match 42 fresh off a victory over Bengal Warriorz, which ended a four-match losing streak. Meanwhile, their opponents, Tamil Thalaivas, have also earned three wins and suffered three losses in their seven matches, showcasing a strong combination of effective attack and solid defence.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7

Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashu Malik, Brijendra Chaudhary, Yogesh, Nitin Panwar, Vinay.

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Sachin Tanwar, Nitesh Kumar, Narender Kandola, Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Manokaran Abishek, Aashish.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-Head

Dabang Delhi will have some confidence going into the tie as they have historically done well in this fixture over the years. Delhi have won 6 of the 10 matches they have played against the Thalaivas. While the latter has won just 2 ties, the remaining 2 matches have ended as a draw.

- Total matches: 10

- Dabang Delhi won: 6

- Tamil Thalaivas won: 2

- Tie: 2

PKL 2024 November 8 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on November 8?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on November 8, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on November 8?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on November 8, Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thalaivas from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 November 8 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 8 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 November 8 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 November 8 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.