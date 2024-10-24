Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sachin helps Tamil Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan 35-30 on Wednesday

Sachin Tanwar
Sachin Tanwar
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:05 AM IST
Tamil Thalaivas, led by Sachin, produced a fantastic all-round performance to defeat Puneri Paltan 35-30 during their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday.

With this result, Paltans' 14-match unbeaten streak too came to an end.

The Thalaivas had the better of the early exchanges, as they raced into a five-point lead within the first five minutes of the contest.

Narender Kandola and Nitesh Kumar were doing most of the damage.

However, Mohit Goyat soon took charge, registering a flurry of quick points, helping the Paltan roar back into the contest.

In the final phase of the half, Sachin inflicted an ALL OUT on the Paltan, which helped the Thalaivas extend their lead.

At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas led 19-15.  Check PKL 2024 points table here

The Thalaivas made a strong start to the second half, and had the momentum going their way.

But the Puneri side was not making it easy for them, as it clawed their way back into the contest.

With the second half nearing the midway stage, the Thalaivas' lead had been cut down to 4 points, and Goyat had completed his Super 10.

But with just over 10 minutes to go the Thalaivas inflicted another ALL OUT, extending the lead to eight points.

From then on, the Thalaivas consolidated on their lead with Sachin playing a starring for his side.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

