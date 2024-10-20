PKL 2024: Thalaivas defeat Titans 44-29 to start season 11 with a win

Tamil Thalaivas, riding on the the brilliance of Narender Kandola and Sachin, defeated Telugu Titans with ease to begin their Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 campaign on a spirited note here on Saturday. Thalaivas won the contest 44-29 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pawan Sehrawat began aggressively for the Telugu Titans with a 'Super Raid' in the first minute and soon the team captain picked up three more raid points to give his side a healthy lead. However, Thalaivas' Sachin inflicted an 'All Out' as the team took a slender lead.

Midway through the first half, the Thalaivas had established a four-point lead but the Telugu Titans had Ajit Pawar and Vijay Malik chipping away. Sehrawat did his best to help his team earn a few points, but the Thalaivas' defence kept things tight.

In the second half, Sagar Rathe helped inflict an 'All Out' on the Titans, which gave the Thalaivas a nine-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

More From This Section

With the Thalaivas leading 31-22, there was no way the Titans were coming back into the game with Kandola and Sachin leading the charge.

For the Thalaivas, both Kandola and Sachin registered 'Super 10s', while Telugu Titans captain Sehrawat also finished the evening with a 'Super 10', his second in as many days. Vijay Malik scored nine points for the losers. PTI AM.