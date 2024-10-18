PKL 2024 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad is all set to host the opening matches of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on Friday. The first day of the competition will see Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans going up against Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls in the first match. While Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba in the second match of the day. Out of all the teams in action today, only Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans have not won PKL title.

Perhaps the most anticipated match of the season is the season opener, as the two superstars of PKL, Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal, will go one-on-one at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. While Pardeep's Bengaluru Bulls will have a comparatively balanced side compared to Pawan’s Telugu Titans, the latter will have the home crowd advantage during their Friday clash.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Pawan Sehrawat, Manjeet, Praful Jaware, Krishna Dhull, Ajit Pawar, Milad Jabbari, Vijay Malik

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Panwar, Jai Bhagwan, Nitin Raval, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramaniam, Prateek

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

In the head-to-head stats, Bengaluru Bulls have a significant lead over Telugu Titans.

Total matches: 23

23 Telugu Titans won: 3

3 Bengaluru Bulls won: 16

16 Tie: 4



Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba





ALSO READ: PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming In the second match of the day, season eight champions Dabang Delhi KC will take on season two champions U Mumba, with both teams hoping to get the best possible start to their PKL 2024 campaign. While Dabang Delhi will have a confidence boost with the return of Naveen Kumar ahead of the new season, U Mumba will draw confidence from having the season nine-winning captain, Sunil Kumar, leading their side in season eleven.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba playing 7

Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ashish

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Yogesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba head-to-head

In the head-to-head records, U Mumba has a slight lead over Dabang Delhi KC.

Total matches: 22

22 Dabang Delhi won: 9

9 U Mumba won: 12

12 Tie: 1

PKL 2024 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on 18 October?



In the first match of PKL 2024 on 18 October, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on 18 October?



In the second match of PKL 2024 on 18 October, Dabang Delhi KC will take on U Mumba from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 October 18 matches in India?







ALSO READ: PKL 2024: U Mumba full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming details Star Sports Networks will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 18 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 October 18 matches in India?



The live streaming of PKL 2024 today's matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.