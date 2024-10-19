PKL 2024 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details





ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League 2024 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming The second day of matches in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will see another two eventful matches take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The second round of fixtures will see Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans going up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match. The second match of the day will have the Puneri Paltans taking on Haryana Steelers, with valuable points up for grabs.

The battle between two southern rivals is expected to be a good one, as the Tamil Thalaivas look to open their campaign with a win. While Telugu Titans have already registered a 37-29 win in the league against the Bengaluru Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat and Co. would look to get back-to-back wins on the night and set the tone for the rest of the campaign as well.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Pawan Sehrawat, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Sagar, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia



Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

In the head-to-head stats, Tamil Thalaivas have the edge over Telugu Titans.

Total matches: 14

Telugu Titans won: 5

Tamil Thalaivas won: 8

Tie: 1

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Defending champions Puneri Paltan look to start their title defence on a good note when they take on last year's runners-up, Haryana Steelers, in the second match of the day. The repeat of last year's final will have Haryana Steelers looking for revenge and hoping to go one better this season and lift their maiden title this year.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers playing 7

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Kaler

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

In the head-to-head records, Puneri Paltan have a slight lead over Haryana Steelers.

Total matches: 15

Puneri Paltan won: 9

Haryana Steelers won: 5

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on 19 October?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on 19 October, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against Tamil Thalaivas from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on 19 October?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on 19 October, Puneri Paltan will take on Haryana Steelers from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 October 19 matches in India?

Star Sports Networks will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 19 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 October 19 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 today's matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.