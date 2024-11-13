PKL 2024: November 13 matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 action will continue its second leg at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The race for the playoffs has finally heated up, with teams now looking to book an early slot in the top six of the points table. The first match of the day will see Neeraj Kumar’s Gujarat Giants going up against Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriors, while in the second match, Shubham Shinde’s Patna Pirates will renew their rivalry with Jaideep Dahiya’s Haryana Steelers.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

In the first match on Wednesday, Bengal Warriors’ Fazel Atrachali will come face-to-face with his former team, Gujarat Giants. While the Warriors aim to continue their winning streak in PKL 2024, the Giants will look to secure their second win of the season after seven consecutive losses.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Playing 7

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit

Bengal Warriors playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Head-to-Head

The head-to-head competition between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors has always been intense. However, going by the numbers, the Warriors lead the Giants by a small margin.

Total matches: 15

Gujarat Giants won: 6

Bengal Warriors won: 9

Tie: 0

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

In the second match, the struggling Patna Pirates will lock horns with the in-form Haryana Steelers. Both teams are in red-hot form at the moment and are currently placed at numbers four and two in the points table. With both Pirates and Steelers winning four of their last five games this season, their clash on Wednesday is guaranteed to be a feast for the fans.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head records, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers are on equal terms, with both teams securing five wins each against the other.

Total matches: 11

Patna Pirates won: 5

Haryana Steelers won: 5

Tie: 1

PKL 2024 November 13 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on November 13?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on November 13, Gujarat Giants will go one-on-one against Bengal Warriors from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on November 13?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on November 13, Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 November 13 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 13 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 November 13 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 November 13 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.