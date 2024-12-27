Business Standard

PKL 2024 SF 1: Haryana vs UP Kabaddi, live time, head-to-head, streaming

PKL 2024 SF 1: Haryana vs UP Kabaddi, live time, head-to-head, streaming

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Semifinal 1 on December 27 live in India.

PKL 2024 Semifinal 1

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have its penultimate day on Friday, December 27, as it features the two semifinals of the season at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The first semifinal of PKL 2024 will see the table toppers after league games, Haryana Steelers, taking on the winners of eliminator one from Thursday, i.e. UP Yoddhas, with both teams sharing a single aim: to book their place in the finals on Sunday, December 29.
 
PKL 2024 Semifinal 1: Probable lineup
 
Haryana Steelers (Probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui
 
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (Probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh
 
PKL 2024 Semifinal 1: Head-to-head records

In the head-to-head records in PKL history, Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas are on equal terms, with 5 victories each.
  • Total matches: 12
  • Haryana Steelers won: 5
  • UP Yoddhas won: 5
  • Tie: 2
 
PKL 2024 Semifinal 1: Full squads
 
Haryana Steelers: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav, Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sanjay, Ashish Gill, Manikandan S., Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra
 
UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Bhavani Rajput, Akshay R. Suryawanshi, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Vivek

PKL 2024 Semifinal 1 match live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the Semifinal 1 of PKL 2024 on December 27? 
Haryana Steelers will take on UP Yoddhas in the Semifinal 1 of PKL 2024 at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 27 matches in India? 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Semifinal 1 on December 27 live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 27 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2024 Semifinal 1 on December 27 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

