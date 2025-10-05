PKL 2025 live streaming: October 5 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue leg three action at SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with UP Yoddhas taking on Telugu Titans, before Bengaluru Bulls square off against Tamil Thalaivas. With the playoff date approaching, every match is now becoming important, and teams need points to confirm their place in the final eight.

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

The opening Sunday of the Chennai leg in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises high-octane action, with UP Yoddhas locking horns against the in-form Telugu Titans.

The Yoddhas will be eager to bounce back after a crushing defeat to Dabang Delhi that not only dented their confidence but also hurt their points difference in the standings. A win is crucial if they are to stay in touch with the mid-table pack. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, arrive brimming with momentum. Riding a three-match winning streak, the Titans have found the right balance between their raiders and defenders, making them one of the most dangerous units at this stage of the season. With form and confidence on their side, they will look to extend their dominance.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans playing 7 UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total matches: 17

Telugu Titans: 3

UP Yoddhas: 12

Tie: 2 Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas The second match of the night in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises a festive showdown as Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Devank Dalal’s Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai. While Devank has been the lone bright spark for the Bulls, the rest of the raiding unit and defence have failed to support him, leaving the team in a difficult spot.

Tamil Thalaivas, coached by the “Iceman” Ajay Thakur, have been calm and clinical despite his aggressive style from the sidelines. Their balanced approach and fresh legs give them a strong edge heading into this contest, where Bengaluru will need much more than Devank’s brilliance to compete. Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Aashish Malik, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Beniwal, Arulnantha Babu, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head Total matches: 17

Tamil Thalaivas: 4

Bengaluru Bulls: 13

Tie: 0 PKL 2025 October 5 matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 5?

In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 5, UP Yoddhas will take on Telugu Titans from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 5? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 5, Bengaluru Bulls will go one-on-one against Tamil Thalaivas from 9 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 5 matches in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 5 matches in India. Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 October 5 matches in India?