PKL 2025 live streaming: October 6 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue matchday 39 action at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on table-toppers Dabang Delhi before UP Yoddhas square off against bottom-of-the-table Patna Pirates. With the playoff date approaching, every match is now becoming important and teams need points to confirm their place in the final eight.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Chennai gears up for an exciting PKL 12 clash as Dabang Delhi face Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. Coached by Joginder Narwal, Delhi have thrived with their experience-driven squad and currently sit comfortably in the top two, eyeing a direct route to the playoffs. On the other hand, Narender Redhu’s Jaipur Pink Panthers, who placed their trust in young talent at the auction, have shown flashes of brilliance but also struggled for consistency. With the league entering a crucial phase, both teams will battle hard for two vital points and the momentum a win could bring in their playoff push.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Ronak Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Nitin Dhankar, Ali Choubtarash, Vinay Redhu Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Naveen, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 25

Dabang Delhi: 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 12

Tie: 3 Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates The second week of the Chennai leg of PKL 12 brings a crucial clash as two struggling sides fight to revive their campaigns. The three-time champions, languishing at the bottom of the table, desperately need victories to keep their playoff hopes alive amid speculation over their coach’s future. They will look to silence the critics with a strong performance. Their opponents, UP Yoddhas, also find themselves in turmoil, unable to build momentum despite having a powerful squad on paper. Both teams head into this contest with urgency, knowing that two points could spark a much-needed turnaround in their PKL 12 journey.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates playing 7 UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Krishan Dhull Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Hamid Mirzaeinader, Ankit Jaglan UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 18

Patna Pirates: 10

UP Yoddhas: 7

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 6? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 6, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Dabang Delhi from 8 PM IST.