PKL 2025 live streaming: October 3 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue leg three action at SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Dabang Delhi taking on UP Yoddhas, before Tamil Thalaivas square off against Haryana Steelers. With the playoff date approaching, every match is now becoming important, and teams need points to confirm their place in the final eight.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi, fresh off a dramatic and controversial win over Haryana Steelers, have looked sharp this season. With consistent performances and well-executed strategies, they’ve established themselves as one of the top contenders.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas have experienced an up-and-down campaign. Their recent surprise loss to the Gujarat Giants has raised concerns about their form and consistency. They’ll be eager to bounce back and regain momentum. Facing a formidable opponent like Delhi offers UP the perfect opportunity to reset their campaign and make a strong statement. A win here would not only boost their confidence but also keep their playoff hopes on track. Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas playing 7 Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh. Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head Total Matches: 13 Dabang Delhi: 5 UP Yoddhas: 7 ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20: Match called off due to rain at Bay Oval Tie: 1 Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas suffered a heavy defeat in their opening home fixture in Chennai, falling to U Mumba in a one-sided contest. As they gear up for Match 62 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12), the Thalaivas will be keen to bounce back and make necessary adjustments when they face the defending champions, Haryana Steelers.

For the Steelers, the Chennai leg hasn’t gone as planned either. They have endured two narrow losses—first to Dabang Delhi, followed by another close defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers. Now, they will be aiming to turn things around against a Tamil Thalaivas side still searching for rhythm. A victory in this clash would not only earn Haryana two valuable points but also inject much-needed momentum into their campaign. With both teams eager to bounce back, fans can expect a closely contested and high-intensity encounter. Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers playing 7 Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Moein Safaghi, Suresh Jadhav, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Ashish Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya. Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head Total matches: 15 Tamil Thalaivas: 2 Haryana Steelers: 9 Tie: 3 PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 3? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 3, Dabang Delhi will take on UP Yoddhas from 8 PM IST. Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 3? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 3, Tamil Thalaivas will go one-on-one against Haryana Steelers from 9 PM IST.