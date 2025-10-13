Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Faroe Islands stun Czech, Depay stars for Dutch

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Faroe Islands stun Czech, Depay stars for Dutch

Faroe Islands beat Czech Republic 2-1 in a historic World Cup 2026 qualifier; Depay scores record 54th for Netherlands, Denmark and Scotland stay level.

Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tiny Faroe Islands produced one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, defeating Czech Republic 2-1 on Sunday to keep their dream of reaching their first-ever World Cup alive.
 
Ranked 136th in the world, the island nation of less than 55,000 people pulled off a remarkable victory in Torshavn, moving to third in Group L—just one point behind the Czechs, who sit second. The win keeps the playoff race wide open, with Croatia leading the group by three points after a comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar.
 
Substitute Martin Agnarsson became the hero with an 81st-minute winner, sealing a historic night at the Torsvollur Stadium, which holds just over 6,000 fans. Earlier, Hanus Sorensen had fired the hosts into a surprise lead in the 67th minute before Adam Karabec briefly equalised for the visitors.
 
 
The Faroe Islands—once ranked as low as 198th—were considered rank outsiders against a Czech side still eyeing top spot. But the result has thrown the group wide open, leaving Croatia in pole position with a game in hand.
 
Depay extends record as Netherlands dominate

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

France vs Azerbaijan

France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Algeria football team

Algeria football team returns to FIFA World Cup 2026 after a decade

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2026 World Cup qualification with key win

 
In Group G, the Netherlands strengthened their position at the top with a commanding 4-0 victory over Finland in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay converted a first-half penalty to notch his record-extending 54th international goal for the Oranje.
 
Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, and Cody Gakpo also found the net as the Dutch moved to 16 points, three ahead of Poland, who remain second following a 2-0 win against Lithuania.
 
For Poland, Sebastian Szyma?"ski opened the scoring directly from a corner before Robert Lewandowski sealed the win, keeping their qualification hopes alive with two matches remaining.
 
Denmark and Scotland stay level in Group C
 
Group C continues to deliver drama, with Denmark and Scotland locked on 10 points each after both sides registered crucial wins.
 
At Hampden Park, Scotland edged Belarus 2-1, with Che Adams and Scott McTominay on the scoresheet. Gleb Kuchko struck late for Belarus but couldn’t prevent defeat.
 
In Athens, Rasmus Højlund continued his red-hot form since joining Napoli, scoring the opener in Denmark’s 3-1 victory over Greece. The 21-year-old now has eight goals for club and country since his loan move. Denmark remain ahead of Scotland on goal difference after four games.
 
Romania halt Austria’s perfect run
 
In Group H, Romania stunned leaders Austria, ending their 100% record with a 1-0 win in Bucharest. Virgil Ghita’s dramatic goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time sealed the upset, just days after Austria’s 10-0 demolition of San Marino.
 
The defeat tightens the group standings, with Bosnia and Herzegovina now just two points behind Austria, setting up a tense finish in the race for qualification.
 

More From This Section

NED vs FIN

Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

POR vs IRE

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Lionel Messi

Messi's GOAT tour of India: Kolkata event date and time, how to buy tickets

Messi GOAT Tour Delhi event

Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket

IND vs SGP

India vs Singapore HIGHLIGHTS AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Rahim Ali helps India grab late 1-1 draw

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon