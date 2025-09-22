PKL 2025 live streaming: September 22 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: No regrets, says Farhan after gun-firing celebration vs India in Asia Cup Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue Day 23 action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. In the first match of the day, Gujarat Giants will try to improve their points table standings when they face in-form Bengaluru Bulls, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas will come face to face in one of the most exciting clashes of the season.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 45 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will see Gujarat Giants take on Bengaluru Bulls in what promises to be a vital clash for both sides. The Bulls, champions of Season 6, recently had their momentum halted after a four-match winning streak was snapped by Tamil Thalaivas. They will now be eager to regain consistency and reassert themselves in the playoff race.

For Gujarat Giants, the campaign has been nothing short of a struggle. With just one win in six games — ironically against the Thalaivas — they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table alongside Bengal Warriorz. The team’s heavy reliance on a single star has backfired, exposing the lack of balance in their setup. While the Giants are desperate to climb away from the last two spots, the Bulls will aim to tighten their raiding combinations, which have shown flashes of brilliance but lacked cohesion. With both teams under pressure and two crucial points at stake, this encounter could prove to be a turning point in their season trajectories.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Milad Jabbari Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Ahmed Reza, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya, Ganesha Hanamantagol Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head Total matches: 15

Bengaluru Bulls: 5

Gujarat Giants: 8

Tie: 2 Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Tamil Thalaivas are set to take the mat for the third day in a row as they face UP Yoddhas in Match 46 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. The Thalaivas are coming off a narrow defeat against Haryana Steelers, but their spirited second-half fightback has been hailed as their most promising display of the season so far. Though they fell short, the performance offered renewed belief in their ability to challenge stronger opponents.

UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, find themselves in a similar situation. They started strongly against Bengal Warriorz in their last outing but allowed the advantage to slip away, ultimately suffering a disappointing loss. Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance without being able to stitch together consistent performances, making this contest a true test of character. With confidence and momentum on the line, the Thalaivas will be keen to convert their improved play into results, while the Yoddhas will look to correct their lapses and return to winning ways. A victory here could serve as a springboard for either team as the PKL 12 season heads into its decisive phase.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas playing 7 Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head Total matches: 17

UP Yoddhas: 6

Tamil Thalaivas: 8

Tie: 3 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 22? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 22, Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.