PKL 2025 live streaming: September 19 match list, timings, telecast details

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman playing 11, match timing and live streaming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue Day 21 action today at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur with two high-intensity matches on the cards. In the first match of the day, Puneri Paltan will look to reclaim the top spot on the points table with a win over defending champions Haryana Steelers, while in the second game, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will go head-to-head in yet another Southern Derby of the season.

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, the defending champions, have begun to find their rhythm in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. Even without the services of star raider Naveen Kumar, their attack has looked sharp in recent outings, while the defensive unit has stepped up with some decisive tackles that helped them seize control of matches.

Their next challenge comes against Puneri Paltan, the winners of Season 10, who are enjoying a superb run themselves. Under Ajay Thakur’s guidance, Pune have been relentless, combining solid defensive structures with an aggressive raiding setup. Skipper Aslam Inamdar has been inspirational, consistently leading from the front and receiving strong backing from his teammates. Puneri Paltan currently sit at the top of the table with six victories and just two defeats, while Haryana Steelers occupy fourth spot with four wins. Both teams are riding high on confidence, but Pune’s recent triumph over U Mumba has further underlined their title credentials.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers playing 7 Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head Total Matches: 17

Haryana Steelers: 6

Puneri Paltan: 10

Tie: 1 Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Day 21 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) sets the stage for a fiery Southern Derby as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas. It will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, adding extra spice to the contest.

The Thalaivas drew first blood when they defeated the Titans in the season opener, and with a few changes in their squad since then, they will aim to complete a double over their southern rivals. Confidence will be high in the Thalaivas camp after their impressive win against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing. For Telugu Titans, the situation is far from ideal. They are coming into this clash on the back of three consecutive defeats and will be desperate to halt their slide. Revenge will be on their minds as they look to turn the tables against the Thalaivas and revive their campaign.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans playing 7 Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head Total Matches: 17

Telugu Titans: 6

Tamil Thalaivas: 10

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 September 19 matches: Live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 19? In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 19, Puneri Paltan will take on Haryana Steelers from 8 PM IST.