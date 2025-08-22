PKL 2025: Full list of new rules and format announced for Season 12

New Delhi — The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is set to begin on 29 August in Visakhapatnam and will bring fans a brand-new format that promises more intensity, clarity, and high-stakes drama than ever before. PKL announced a series of structural changes on Friday, including a 108-match league stage, revamped tie-breaker mechanisms, a simplified points system, and a Play-ins plus Playoffs model that will allow up to eight teams to remain in the title race. League officials said these innovations were aimed at keeping competition alive until the final week and making kabaddi even more attractive to viewers across the country.

But what are all the changes made and how do they work? Take a look. Longer league stage for more action The league announced that Season 12 will feature 108 matches, with each franchise playing 18 games in the group stage. Officials explained that this format raises the competitive bar by testing teams consistently while giving every side ample opportunity to prove their strength. They added that the extended structure will keep fans engaged over a longer period and sustain momentum heading into the knockouts.

Tie-breakers extended to league stage One of the most striking changes this season involves the introduction of the Golden Raid shootout format to league-stage matches. Earlier, this system was used only in Playoffs, but now no match will end in a draw. League organisers said the objective was to eliminate tied results and ensure thrilling conclusions in every fixture. Under the rules, each team nominates five different raiders for a five-raid shootout. Regular out and revival rules do not apply, and only points scored matter. If teams remain level, then the Golden Raid comes into play, with a toss deciding who raids. Officials emphasised that this move would raise the drama and intensity, ensuring that every match delivers a winner.

Simplified points table for fans PKL also confirmed a new points system. Teams will now earn two points for a win and nothing for a loss. Describing the adjustment, organisers noted that the goal was to make league standings easier for fans to follow. By removing additional bonus or defensive incentives from the points table, they want to ensure greater clarity and transparency throughout the season. Play-ins and revamped Playoffs The league revealed that for the first time, eight teams will have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages. Teams finishing between 5th and 8th will now contest Play-ins, with winners moving on to the Eliminators. The sides in 3rd and 4th position will clash in a Mini-Qualifier, while the top two play Qualifier 1, where the winner advances straight to the Final. The loser, however, gets another opportunity through Qualifier 2.