PKL 2025 Play-in matches time (IST), predicted 7, live streaming details

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will enter its final stage today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium with two play-in matches. In the first play-in match, defending champions Haryana Steelers will take on two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, while U Mumba will clash with three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second play-in match. The two losing sides today will be knocked out, while the winning teams will punch their ticket for Eliminator 1 on Sunday.
Play-in 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
The knockout stage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 begins with a historic Play-In clash between defending champions Haryana Steelers and two-time winners Jaipur Pink Panthers. Haryana, who finished fifth in the league, will miss key raider Shivam Patare due to injury but remain confident under skipper Jaideep Dahiya. Jaipur, meanwhile, enter the contest after back-to-back defeats and will be eager to regain momentum. With both teams boasting rock-solid defences, the outcome could hinge on the performance of their young raiders. Fans can expect a fiercely contested and tactical battle as PKL 12’s Road to the Finals kicks off.
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankhar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Samadi, Parvinder, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head
Total matches: 18
Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10
Haryana Steelers: 6
Tie: 2
Play-in 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
The second Play-In of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises a thrilling clash between two former champions — U Mumba and Patna Pirates — at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. With both sides known for their consistency, the stakes couldn’t be higher. U Mumba, who finished sixth, will look to outwit the seventh-placed Patna Pirates in this do-or-die encounter. The winner advances to face the victor of the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash, while the loser bows out. Both teams face a daunting path ahead, needing six consecutive wins to lift the PKL 12 trophy, making every point crucial.
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates playing 7
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Vijay Kumar
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
Total matches: 26
U Mumba: 14
Patna Pirates: 9
Tie: 1
PKL 2025 play-in matches live streaming and telecast details
Who will feature in the first play-in match of PKL 2025 on October 25?
In the first play-in match of PKL 2025 on October 25, Haryana Steelers will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers from 8 PM IST.
Who will feature in the second play-in match of PKL 2025 on October 25?
In the second play-in match of PKL 2025 on October 25, U Mumba will go one-on-one against Patna Pirates from 9 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 play-in matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 play-in matches in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 play-in matches in India?
The live streaming of PKL 2025 play-in matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.