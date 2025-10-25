PKL 2025 Play-in matches time (IST), predicted 7, live streaming details

ALSO READ: One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will enter its final stage today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium with two play-in matches. In the first play-in match, defending champions Haryana Steelers will take on two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, while U Mumba will clash with three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second play-in match. The two losing sides today will be knocked out, while the winning teams will punch their ticket for Eliminator 1 on Sunday.

Play-in 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The knockout stage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 begins with a historic Play-In clash between defending champions Haryana Steelers and two-time winners Jaipur Pink Panthers. Haryana, who finished fifth in the league, will miss key raider Shivam Patare due to injury but remain confident under skipper Jaideep Dahiya. Jaipur, meanwhile, enter the contest after back-to-back defeats and will be eager to regain momentum. With both teams boasting rock-solid defences, the outcome could hinge on the performance of their young raiders. Fans can expect a fiercely contested and tactical battle as PKL 12’s Road to the Finals kicks off.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Sahil Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankhar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Samadi, Parvinder, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head Total matches: 18

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10

Haryana Steelers: 6

Tie: 2 Play-in 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates The second Play-In of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises a thrilling clash between two former champions — U Mumba and Patna Pirates — at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. With both sides known for their consistency, the stakes couldn’t be higher. U Mumba, who finished sixth, will look to outwit the seventh-placed Patna Pirates in this do-or-die encounter. The winner advances to face the victor of the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash, while the loser bows out. Both teams face a daunting path ahead, needing six consecutive wins to lift the PKL 12 trophy, making every point crucial.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates playing 7 U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Vijay Kumar Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head Total matches: 26

U Mumba: 14

Patna Pirates: 9

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 play-in matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first play-in match of PKL 2025 on October 25? In the first play-in match of PKL 2025 on October 25, Haryana Steelers will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers from 8 PM IST.