PKL 2025 live streaming: October 15 match list, timings, telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will now enter the accelerated phase starting today at Delhi's Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, as from today three matches will be played daily instead of two. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors, while Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash with Puneri Paltan in the second match. The third match will see two teams fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the next round as Gujarat Giants will square off against Tamil Thalaivas.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 shifts into top gear as Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in Wednesday’s opener. The Titans, riding on a record five-match winning streak, are in red-hot form and eyeing a playoff berth. Their resurgence has been led by sharp raiding and improved defence, marking their best phase in PKL history. Bengal, meanwhile, have struggled for rhythm, relying heavily on Devank Dalal’s individual brilliance. Despite trailing 6-19 in head-to-heads, the Titans have won the last three meetings, giving them a psychological edge. Bengal will need a collective effort to stop the Titans’ momentum.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan Bengal Warriors playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Ashish Malik, Himanshu Narwal Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head Total matches: 25

Telugu Titans: 6

Bengal Warriors: 14

Tie: 5 Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Two former champions collide on Wednesday as Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Puneri Paltan, the reigning champions, are flying high with a six-match unbeaten streak, showcasing dominance on both ends of the mat. Their recent win over Dabang Delhi underlined their balance and composure in tight moments. Jaipur, the Season 9 winners, have hit a rough patch, sliding down the points table after a strong start. Coach Narender Redhu will hope his side can rediscover their rhythm and avenge their narrow loss to Pune earlier this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Samadi, Vinay Redhu, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 26

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 14

Puneri Paltan: 10

Tie: 2 Match 3: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas The Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues with a high-stakes triple-header on Wednesday, capped by a crucial clash between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. As the league enters its decisive phase, every point matters in the race to the playoffs. The Thalaivas, currently seventh on the table, will be eager to consolidate their position with another win and strengthen their qualification hopes. For the 10th-placed Gujarat Giants, however, the equation is simple — win or risk elimination. With both sides under pressure and evenly matched on paper, this encounter promises intense, tactical kabaddi with playoff implications on the line.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Himanshu Singh, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Visvanth V, Rohit Nandal Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head Total matches: 13

Gujarat Giants: 7

Tamil Thalaivas: 5

Draw: 1 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 15? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 15, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors from 7:30 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 15? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 15, Jaipur Pink Panthers will go one-on-one against Puneri Paltan from 8:30 PM IST. Who will feature in the third match of PKL 2025 on October 15? In the third match of PKL 2025 on October 15, Gujarat Giants will go one-on-one against Tamil Thalaivas from 9:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 15 matches in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 15 matches in India.