PKL 2025 Playoffs: List of qualified teams, schedule, format, streaming

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full list of qualified teams
- Puneri Paltan
- Dabang Delhi
PKL 2025: Full list of teams eliminated
PKL 2025: Points table
|PKL 2025 points table (As of Oct 17, 1 PM IST)
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|12
|4
|0
|24
|3
|Telugu Titans
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|4
|Bengaluru Bulls
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|6
|U Mumba
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|7
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|6
|9
|0
|12
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|16
|6
|10
|0
|12
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|10
|U.P. Yoddhas
|16
|6
|10
|0
|12
|11
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10
|12
|Patna Pirates
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Format
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
|Play-in 1
|20:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
|Play-in 2
|21:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
|Eliminator 1
|20:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
|Mini-Qualifier
|21:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 27, 2025 (Monday)
|Eliminator 2
|20:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 27, 2025 (Monday)
|Qualifier 1
|21:00
|Puneri Paltan
|Dabang Delhi
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)
|Eliminator 3
|20:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Qualifier 2
|20:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 31, 2025 (Friday)
|Final
|20:00
|TBC
|TBC
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025 Playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app