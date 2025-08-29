PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu vs Tamil at 8 PM IST; Bengaluru vs Pune at 9 PM IST
The much-anticipated PKL 2025 will kick off today with two big matches on the card
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 launches today in a blaze of excitement, promising action-packed contests and electrifying raids as 12 teams begin their pursuit of glory. After a year of anticipation, the league returns to the famous Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, marking a grand comeback to the city after six years. Today’s opening day features two compelling fixtures, with star-studded squads eager to set the tone for the season and a new format that ensures every point and raid counts.
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
The grand curtain-raiser pits the home favourites Telugu Titans against a rejuvenated Tamil Thalaivas line-up. With new captain Vijay Malik at the helm, the Titans are determined to make a strong first impression after seasons of struggle. Their squad boasts a refreshed raiding unit, with local support expected to raise the roof for their opening game in Vizag.
On the other side, superstar Pawan Sehrawat leads the Thalaivas, bringing his trademark dynamism and leadership to a team eager for new beginnings. Both teams are yet to lift the PKL trophy, intensifying the stakes as they seek to shatter their barren runs. Expect a high-octane battle of nerves and skills, with the opening minutes likely to set the tone for the season ahead.
Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
The second clash of the evening serves up a defensive showdown as Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with the consistently impressive Puneri Paltan. The Bulls, now captained by Ankush Rathee, will bank on their newly sculpted defensive trio—Yogesh Dahiya, Ankush Rathee, and Sanjay Dhull—to stifle Pune’s attack and seize early-season momentum.
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan, fresh off a strong showing in Season 10, feature the reliable defensive core of Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Aman, hoping to carry forward their signature resilience. In the raiding department, Sachin Tanwar, Aslam Inamdar, and Pankaj Mohite provide Pune with formidable firepower, while Akash Shinde leads the Bulls’ charge, aiming to make a statement against his former club. The match-up stands poised for tactical nuance and intense physicality, promising an enthralling finish to the league’s opening night.
PKL 2025 August 29 matches live telecast
The live telecast of PKL 2025 August 29 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
PKL 2025 August 29 matches live streaming
The live streaming of PKL 2025 August 29 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
7:15 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES August 29: Bengaluru vs Pune head to head
Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
- Total matches: 20
- Bengaluru Bulls won: 7
- Puneri Paltan won: 13
- Tie: 0
7:05 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES August 29: Telugu vs Tamil proobable playing 7
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Sagar Rawal, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Aman Antil
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Sagar Rathee, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Narendar Kandola, Aashish, Moein Safaghi, Nitesh Kumar
6:57 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES August 29: Telugu vs Tamil head-to-head
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head
- Total matches: 16
- Telugu Titans won: 6
- Tamil Thalaivas won: 9
- Tie: 1
6:45 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES August 29: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 opening day matches from Vizag. Today, Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night, while Bengaluru Bulls will clash with Puneri Paltan in the second match. But which two teams will walk away victorious tonight? Stay tuned to find out.
