PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, Puneri Paltan look hungry for redemption in PKL 2025. The franchise kept faith in its core set — retaining stars like Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and captain Aslam Inamdar — while going big at auction to acquire raiding maestro Sachin Tanwar (₹1.058 crore). Iranian signings such as Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh add further sharpened depth to an already formidable raiding unit.
Moreover, if Puneri’s attack looks among the league’s most intimidating, the key question this season will be the resilience of their defensive set-up, which relies on experienced right cover Abinesh Nadarajan and comeback man Vishal Bhardwaj. With coach Ajay Thakur at the helm and a newfound hunger to transform potential into silverware, Paltan are genuine title challengers in 2025.
PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad
Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep, Mohd. Amaan, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Ashok Tupare
PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 01, 2025
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 03, 2025
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengal Warriorz
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 04, 2025
|14
|Puneri Paltan
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 08, 2025
|22
|Puneri Paltan
|Patna Pirates
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|26
|UP Yoddhas
|Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 13, 2025
|32
|Puneri Paltan
|Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 18, 2025
|40
|U Mumba
|Puneri Paltan
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|41
|Puneri Paltan
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 30, 2025
|56
|Bengal Warriorz
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 02, 2025
|59
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 04, 2025
|63
|Puneri Paltan
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|72
|Puneri Paltan
|U Mumba
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 11, 2025
|78
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 12, 2025
|79
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|86
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|95
|Telugu Titans
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|99
|Patna Pirates
|Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
When will PKL 2025 begin?
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will Puneri Paltan play their first match in PKL 2025?
Puneri Paltan will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will Puneri Paltan play in PKL 2025?
Puneri Paltan will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch the live telecast of Puneri Paltan matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Puneri Paltan matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Puneri Paltan will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.