Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad, schedule and live streaming details

All the PKL 2025 matches of Puneri Paltan will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, Puneri Paltan look hungry for redemption in PKL 2025. The franchise kept faith in its core set — retaining stars like Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and captain Aslam Inamdar — while going big at auction to acquire raiding maestro Sachin Tanwar (₹1.058 crore). Iranian signings such as Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh add further sharpened depth to an already formidable raiding unit. 
 
Moreover, if Puneri’s attack looks among the league’s most intimidating, the key question this season will be the resilience of their defensive set-up, which relies on experienced right cover Abinesh Nadarajan and comeback man Vishal Bhardwaj. With coach Ajay Thakur at the helm and a newfound hunger to transform potential into silverware, Paltan are genuine title challengers in 2025.
 

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full squad

Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep, Mohd. Amaan, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Ashok Tupare

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan full schedule

Date Match No Team 1 Team 2 Venue
August 29, 2025 2 Bengaluru Bulls Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 01, 2025 8 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 03, 2025 11 Puneri Paltan Bengal Warriorz Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 04, 2025 14 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 08, 2025 22 Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 10, 2025 26 UP Yoddhas Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 13, 2025 32 Puneri Paltan Telugu Titans SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 18, 2025 40 U Mumba Puneri Paltan SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 19, 2025 41 Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 30, 2025 56 Bengal Warriorz Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 02, 2025 59 Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 04, 2025 63 Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 08, 2025 72 Puneri Paltan U Mumba SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 11, 2025 78 Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 12, 2025 79 Dabang Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 15, 2025 86 Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 18, 2025 95 Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 19, 2025 99 Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Also Read

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad, schedule, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Gujarat Giants full squad

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025 Haryana Steelers full squad

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025 Bengaluru Bulls full squad

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Puneri Paltan matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Puneri Paltan play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Puneri Paltan will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Puneri Paltan play in PKL 2025? 
Puneri Paltan will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Puneri Paltan matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Puneri Paltan matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Puneri Paltan will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

PKL 2025 Bengal Warriorz full squad

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025 Patna Pirates full squad

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

Former PKL star Rishank Devadiga

Haryana, Pune and Tamil favourites to win PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga

From schedule to live streaming: All you need to know about Pro Kabaddi League 2025

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

PKL 2025 top buys

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

Topics : Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon