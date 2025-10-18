PKL 2025 today's matches live time (IST), streaming & telecast details

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 Playoffs: List of qualified teams, schedule, format, streaming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will enter its final group-stage week today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium as three more matches will be played today. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi, while Telugu Titans will clash with Puneri Paltan in the second match. The third match will see two teams fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the next round as Bengal Warriorz will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi will face Bengaluru Bulls in a high-stakes clash as the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 enters its final league weekend. The home team, consistent throughout the season, will aim to strengthen their momentum ahead of the playoffs, which will also be held at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, are desperate to end their tie-breaker woes after suffering four such defeats, the latest against Patna Pirates. With playoffs looming, they’ll look to correct their late-match lapses. Delhi’s experience and composure could prove decisive, but the Bulls’ hunger to bounce back sets up a thrilling contest.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi playing 7 Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Naveen, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head Total matches: 25

Dabang Delhi: 13

Bengaluru Bulls: 10

Tie: 2 Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan It’s a Saturday night showdown at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi as Puneri Paltan face Telugu Titans in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter. The Season 10 champions, Puneri Paltan, are riding high on a seven-match winning streak and have begun testing their bench strength ahead of the playoffs, with Vaibhav Rabade getting valuable mat time. Telugu Titans, meanwhile, are looking to recover from consecutive defeats that followed their best-ever winning run in PKL history. With playoff qualification still at stake, the Titans will be eager to bounce back, promising fans an intense and high-quality contest.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan playing 7 Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Vaibhav Rabade, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head Total matches: 23

Telugu Titans: 8

Puneri Paltan: 14

Tie: 1 Match 3: Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers With the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 playoff race intensifying, Bengal Warriorz and Jaipur Pink Panthers are set for a crucial showdown in Match 96 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have just three games remaining, making every result vital for their playoff hopes. Bengal will aim to bounce back after their recent defeat, while Jaipur look to build on their confidence-boosting win over UP Yoddhas that ended a four-match losing streak. Raider Nitin Dhankar’s impressive return from injury, scoring 11 raid points, adds strength to the Panthers’ lineup. Expect a tense, high-stakes battle under the Delhi lights.

Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Aashish Malik, Himanshu Narwal Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankhar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Samadi, Vinay Redhu, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head Total matches: 21

Bengal Warriorz: 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10

Tie: 1 PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 18? In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 18, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi from 7:30 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 18? In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 18, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against Puneri Paltan from 8:30 PM IST. Who will feature in the third match of PKL 2025 on October 18? In the third match of PKL 2025 on October 18, Bengal Warriorz will go one-on-one against Jaipur Pink Panthers from 9:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 18 matches in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 18 matches in India.