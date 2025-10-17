PKL 2025 Playoffs: List of qualified teams, schedule, format, streaming

Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL, before the start of season 12, revealed that for the first time, eight teams will have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

The 12th edition of India’s franchise-based Kabaddi tournament, i.e., Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, is just a week away from its playoff stage, and still no team is out of contention due to the new format that allows eight teams to qualify for the next stage. Meanwhile, the middle and bottom of the table teams are battling to secure third to eighth spots in the points table. The top two teams have already been confirmed. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, with 26 and 24 points respectively, have already secured their spots in Qualifier 1 and will be getting two chances to qualify for the final. 
 

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full list of qualified teams

  • Puneri Paltan
  • Dabang Delhi

PKL 2025: Full list of teams eliminated

(TBA)

PKL 2025: Points table

PKL 2025 points table (As of Oct 17, 1 PM IST)
Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Puneri Paltan 16 13 3 0 26
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 15 12 4 0 24
3 Telugu Titans 15 8 7 0 16
4 Bengaluru Bulls 15 8 7 0 16
5 Haryana Steelers 15 8 7 0 16
6 U Mumba 15 8 7 0 16
7 Gujarat Giants 15 6 9 0 12
8 Tamil Thalaivas 16 6 10 0 12
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 14 6 8 0 12
10 U.P. Yoddhas 16 6 10 0 12
11 Bengal Warriors 14 5 9 0 10
12 Patna Pirates 14 4 10 0 8

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Format

PKL, before the start of season 12, revealed that for the first time, eight teams will have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages. Teams finishing between 5th and 8th will now contest Play-ins, with winners moving on to the Eliminators. The sides in 3rd and 4th positions will clash in a Mini-Qualifier, while the top two play Qualifier 1, where the winner advances straight to the final. The loser, however, gets another opportunity through Qualifier 2.

To simplify things further, teams finishing first and second in the points table (Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi) will play in Qualifier 1, with the winner qualifying for the final, while the losing side will play Qualifier 2 as a second chance to qualify for the final. The team finishing 5th will play against the team finishing 8th in Play-in 1, while the team finishing 6th will take on the team finishing 7th in Play-in 2. The losing sides of these two Play-ins will be eliminated, while the winners will then face each other in Eliminator 1, where the losing side will be eliminated and the winner will qualify for Eliminator 2. The teams finishing third and fourth will play the Mini-Qualifier, where the winning side will go to Eliminator 3, while the losing side will play Eliminator 2 against the winner of Eliminator 1.
 
The winner of Eliminator 2 will face the winner of the Mini-Qualifier in Eliminator 3, whose winner will then face the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will then book their place in the title clash against the winner of Qualifier 1.

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Venue
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 1 20:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 2 21:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Eliminator 1 20:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Mini-Qualifier 21:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 27, 2025 (Monday) Eliminator 2 20:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 27, 2025 (Monday) Qualifier 1 21:00 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 28, 2025 (Tuesday) Eliminator 3 20:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 29, 2025 (Wednesday) Qualifier 2 20:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 31, 2025 (Friday) Final 20:00 TBC TBC Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025 Playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details

When will PKL 2025 playoffs start? 
The playoff stage of PKL 2025 will start with Playoff 1 match on Saturday, October 25.
 
What will be the venue of PKL 2025 playoff matches? 
All PKL 2025 playoff matches will be played at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
 
When is the final of PKL 2025? 
The final of PKL 2025 will be played on Friday, October 31.
 
Where to watch live telecast of PKL 2025 playoff matches in India? 
The live telecast of PKL 2025 playoff matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of PKL 2025 playoff matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 playoff matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

