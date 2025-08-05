PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The Gujarat Giants have left no stone unturned in their quest for a maiden PKL title. Their most sensational move is bringing in Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for a record ₹2.23 crore after his stellar MVP season — which significantly upgrades their defence and adds raiding versatility. The Giants have retained explosive raiders like Rakesh Sungroya and Parteek Dahiya, and have further deepened their bench by recruiting experienced campaigner Ajith V Kumar.

The squad boasts promising young raiders and a new coaching set-up led by Jaivir Sharma, making them a dangerous dark horse this season. While the wholesale squad overhaul could pose early chemistry challenges, Gujarat’s blend of star talent and hungry young guns makes them one of the most exciting prospects to watch in PKL 2025.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Gujarat Giants matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Gujarat Giants play their first match in PKL 2025?

Gujarat Giants will start their PKL 2025 campaign against U Mumba on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Gujarat Giants play in PKL 2025?

Gujarat Giants will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch live telecast of Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2025 in India?