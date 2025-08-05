PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full squad
PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 30, 2025
|4
|U Mumba
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 01, 2025
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 06, 2025
|18
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 09, 2025
|24
|Gujarat Giants
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 11, 2025
|28
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 15, 2025
|33
|Gujarat Giants
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 22, 2025
|45
|Gujarat Giants
|Bengaluru Bulls
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|47
|Gujarat Giants
|Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 29, 2025
|53
|UP Yoddhas
|Gujarat Giants
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 02, 2025
|60
|Gujarat Giants
|U Mumba
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 04, 2025
|64
|Gujarat Giants
|Bengal Warriorz
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 09, 2025
|74
|Gujarat Giants
|UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 10, 2025
|75
|Gujarat Giants
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 14, 2025
|83
|Patna Pirates
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 15, 2025
|87
|Gujarat Giants
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|97
|Telugu Titans
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|102
|Haryana Steelers
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|106
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Gujarat Giants matches
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app