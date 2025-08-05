PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad
PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full schedule
|Date
|Match No
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|August 31, 2025
|6
|Bengal Warriorz
|Haryana Steelers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 03, 2025
|12
|Haryana Steelers
|U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 05, 2025
|16
|Haryana Steelers
|UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 08, 2025
|21
|Haryana Steelers
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 15, 2025
|33
|Gujarat Giants
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 17, 2025
|38
|Haryana Steelers
|Patna Pirates
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|41
|Puneri Paltan
|Haryana Steelers
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 20, 2025
|44
|Haryana Steelers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|September 29, 2025
|54
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 01, 2025
|57
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 03, 2025
|62
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 07, 2025
|70
|Haryana Steelers
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|71
|Telugu Titans
|Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 13, 2025
|81
|Patna Pirates
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|90
|UP Yoddhas
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|98
|U Mumba
|Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|102
|Haryana Steelers
|Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|103
|Haryana Steelers
|Telugu Titans
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Haryana Steelers matches
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app