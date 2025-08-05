Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail

All PKL 2025 matches of Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik
Aug 05 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Defending champions Haryana Steelers head into PKL 2025 looking to do what only one other franchise (Patna Pirates) has done — retain their Pro Kabaddi crown. Led by captain Jaideep Dahiya and defensive ace Rahul Sethpal, and with the astute Manpreet Singh at the helm, the Steelers carry forward the core of their championship-winning squad. 
 
The blockbuster signing of MVP winner Naveen Kumar (Rs 1.20 crore) injects extra firepower into their already potent attack, alongside the likes of Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare and Vishal Tate. While the departure of Iranian star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui leaves a gap in the left corner, Haryana’s youthful defensive line-up is eager to step up and show their mettle. Energetic, resilient and balanced, the Steelers are back as clear favourites to add a second title in 2025.

Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Sahil, Manikandan N, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen Kumar, Rahul, Ashish, Hardeep, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Zubair, Ritik, Sachin

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full schedule

Date Match No Team 1 Team 2 Venue
August 31, 2025 6 Bengal Warriorz Haryana Steelers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 03, 2025 12 Haryana Steelers U Mumba Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 05, 2025 16 Haryana Steelers UP Yoddhas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 08, 2025 21 Haryana Steelers Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 15, 2025 33 Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 17, 2025 38 Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 19, 2025 41 Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 20, 2025 44 Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
September 29, 2025 54 Dabang Delhi K.C. Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 01, 2025 57 Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 03, 2025 62 Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 07, 2025 70 Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 08, 2025 71 Telugu Titans Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 13, 2025 81 Patna Pirates Haryana Steelers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 16, 2025 90 UP Yoddhas Haryana Steelers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 19, 2025 98 U Mumba Haryana Steelers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 102 Haryana Steelers Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 22, 2025 103 Haryana Steelers Telugu Titans Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Haryana Steelers matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Haryana Steelers play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Haryana Steelers will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengal Warriors on August 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Haryana Steelers play in PKL 2025? 
Haryana Steelers will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Haryana Steelers matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Haryana Steelers matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Aug 05 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

