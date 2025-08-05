PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers full squad, schedule and live streaming detail

Defending champions Haryana Steelers head into PKL 2025 looking to do what only one other franchise (Patna Pirates) has done — retain their Pro Kabaddi crown. Led by captain Jaideep Dahiya and defensive ace Rahul Sethpal, and with the astute Manpreet Singh at the helm, the Steelers carry forward the core of their championship-winning squad.

The blockbuster signing of MVP winner Naveen Kumar (Rs 1.20 crore) injects extra firepower into their already potent attack, alongside the likes of Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare and Vishal Tate. While the departure of Iranian star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui leaves a gap in the left corner, Haryana’s youthful defensive line-up is eager to step up and show their mettle. Energetic, resilient and balanced, the Steelers are back as clear favourites to add a second title in 2025.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Haryana Steelers matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Haryana Steelers play their first match in PKL 2025?

Haryana Steelers will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengal Warriors on August 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Haryana Steelers play in PKL 2025?

Haryana Steelers will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch live telecast of Haryana Steelers matches in PKL 2025 in India?