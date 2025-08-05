Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad, schedule and live streaming details

All the PKL 2025 matches of U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India

Aditya Kaushik
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

U Mumba, one of PKL’s most storied teams, are eyeing a comeback to the top after several years of falling short of finals appearances. With the right mix of retention and fresh signings, they enter 2025 boasting a balanced squad: the all-round presence of Aanil Mohan (₹78 lakh) and the ever-reliable defensive duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal bring power to their defence. 
 
The attack is strengthened by promising young raiders like Ajit Chouhan and dynamic right raider Satish Kannan, supported by foreign all-rounders such as Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. Guided by coach Anil Chaprana, U Mumba have a blend of experience and youth that could see them quickly climb the ranks and make a strong run for their long-awaited second PKL crown.
 

Sunil Kumar, Rohit, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Satish Kannan, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ajit Chouhan, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Rinku Sharma, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Sandeep Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Amarjeet

PKL 2025: U Mumba full schedule

Date Match No. Teams Venue
August 30, 2025 Match 4 U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
August 31, 2025 Match 5 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 03, 2025 Match 12 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 05, 2025 Match 15 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 10, 2025 Match 25 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 11, 2025 Match 27 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 18, 2025 Match 40 U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 23, 2025 Match 48 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 25, 2025 Match 50 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
October 01, 2025 Match 58 U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 02, 2025 Match 60 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 08, 2025 Match 72 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 10, 2025 Match 76 Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 13, 2025 Match 82 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 16, 2025 Match 89 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 19, 2025 Match 98 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 21, 2025 Match 101 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 23, 2025 Match 107 UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all U Mumba matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will U Mumba play their first match in PKL 2025? 
U Mumba will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Giants on August 30 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will U Mumba play in PKL 2025? 
U Mumba will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch live telecast of U Mumba matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of U Mumba matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of U Mumba will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

