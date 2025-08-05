PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad, schedule and live streaming details

U Mumba, one of PKL’s most storied teams, are eyeing a comeback to the top after several years of falling short of finals appearances. With the right mix of retention and fresh signings, they enter 2025 boasting a balanced squad: the all-round presence of Aanil Mohan (₹78 lakh) and the ever-reliable defensive duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal bring power to their defence.
The attack is strengthened by promising young raiders like Ajit Chouhan and dynamic right raider Satish Kannan, supported by foreign all-rounders such as Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. Guided by coach Anil Chaprana, U Mumba have a blend of experience and youth that could see them quickly climb the ranks and make a strong run for their long-awaited second PKL crown.
PKL 2025: U Mumba full squad
Sunil Kumar, Rohit, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Satish Kannan, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ajit Chouhan, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Rinku Sharma, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Sandeep Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Amarjeet
PKL 2025: U Mumba full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|August 30, 2025
|Match 4
|U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 31, 2025
|Match 5
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 03, 2025
|Match 12
|Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 05, 2025
|Match 15
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|Match 25
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 11, 2025
|Match 27
|U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 18, 2025
|Match 40
|U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|Match 48
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 25, 2025
|Match 50
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|October 01, 2025
|Match 58
|U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 02, 2025
|Match 60
|Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|Match 72
|Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 10, 2025
|Match 76
|Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 13, 2025
|Match 82
|U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|Match 89
|Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|Match 98
|U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 21, 2025
|Match 101
|U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|Match 107
|UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
When will PKL 2025 begin?
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will U Mumba play their first match in PKL 2025?
U Mumba will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Giants on August 30 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will U Mumba play in PKL 2025?
U Mumba will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch live telecast of U Mumba matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of U Mumba matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of U Mumba will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.