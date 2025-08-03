PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The 2022 champions, Dabang Delhi KC, step into PKL 2025 determined to reclaim their spot at the summit after underwhelming recent campaigns. While unpredictability has marked their journey in the last few seasons, this year Delhi bring a blend of exciting youth and experienced campaigners, including the return of superstar raider Ashu Malik (acquired for INR 1.90 crore) and ace Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali.

With a revamped lineup that features Mohit, seasoned all-rounder Amir Hossein Bastami, and key contributions expected from new young talents, Delhi are hungry to shed their “inconsistent” tag. Under renewed leadership and coaching, the squad is well-balanced and hopes to channel its mix of attacking flair and defensive guile to break into title contention again, aiming for nothing less than a trophy this season.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Dabang Delhi matches

When will PKL 2025 begin?

PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

When will Dabang Delhi play their first match in PKL 2025?

Dabang Delhi will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

How many matches will Dabang Delhi play in PKL 2025?

Dabang Delhi will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.

Where to watch the live telecast of Dabang Delhi matches in PKL 2025 in India?