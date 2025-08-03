PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad
PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Fixture
|Venue
|Sep 02, 2025
|Match 9
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Sep 04, 2025
|Match 14
|Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Sep 07, 2025
|Match 20
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Sep 09, 2025
|Match 23
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Sep 11, 2025
|Match 28
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|Sep 17, 2025
|Match 37
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Sep 20, 2025
|Match 43
|Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Sep 25, 2025
|Match 50
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
|SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|Sep 29, 2025
|Match 54
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 03, 2025
|Match 61
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 06, 2025
|Match 67
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 07, 2025
|Match 70
|Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 09, 2025
|Match 73
|Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 10, 2025
|Match 75
|Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 12, 2025
|Match 79
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan
|SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 17, 2025
|Match 92
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Oct 18, 2025
|Match 94
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|Oct 22, 2025
|Match 105
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Dabang Delhi matches
