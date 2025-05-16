Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction date, venue and live streaming details

Mashal Sports, the official organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have confirmed that the PKL Season 12 Player Auction will take place on 31 May and 1 June 2025 in Mumbai. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of India’s most-watched sporting leagues, as teams gear up to rebuild and reinforce their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw live time, streaming Following the successful conclusion of Season 11, where Haryana Steelers clinched their maiden title with a win over the three-time champions Patna Pirates, the excitement is already brewing. The upcoming auction is expected to draw attention not just for its high-profile buys but also for how franchises strategise their picks in pursuit of kabaddi supremacy.

Organisers on importance of auction

Anupam Goswami, League Chairman and Business Head of Mashal Sports, expressed that the auction would act as a springboard for franchises to showcase their planning, intent and hunger for success. He noted that it also represents a chance to highlight the global talent pool available in kabaddi and serves as a vital component in team-building ahead of the new season.

Record-breaking 2024 season

The 2024 players auction of PKL saw records being created, with a total of eight players crossing the one-crore mark. Sachin Tanwar, who was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for ₹2.15 crore, was the league’s most expensive player of the season.

Top 10 most expensive players of PKL 2024:

Rank Player Team Price (₹) 1 Sachin Tanwar Tamil Thalaivas ₹2.15 Crore 2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Haryana Steelers ₹2.07 Crore 3 Guman Singh Gujarat Giants ₹1.97 Crore 4 Pawan Sehrawat Telugu Titans ₹1.725 Crore 5 Bharat Hooda UP Yoddhas ₹1.30 Crore 6 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriorz ₹1.15 Crore 7 Ajinkya Pawar Bengaluru Bulls ₹1.107 Crore 8 Sunil Kumar U Mumba ₹1.015 Crore 9 Manjeet U Mumba ₹80 Lakhs 10 Shubham Shinde Patna Pirates ₹70 Lakhs

PKL 2025 auction: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the auction for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 take place?

The players auction of PKL 2025 will take place on 31 May and 1 June.

Where will the auction for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 take place?

The players auction for PKL 2025 will take place in Mumbai on 31 May and 1 June.

Where to watch live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction in India?

The live telecast details of the PKL 2025 players auction are yet to be announced.

Where to watch live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction in India?

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 players auction will be available on PKL’s YouTube page. Fans can also follow live updates on PKL’s official website and social media handles.