Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw live time, streaming

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw live time, streaming

The live streaming of the 2025 Doha Diamond League will be available on Wanda Diamond League's Facebook and YouTube pages. Neeraj Chopra's event starts at 10:13 PM IST today

2025 Doha Diamond League full schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, set to take place on Friday, 16 May, marks the third stop of the prestigious global athletics series and serves as a crucial tune-up ahead of the World Athletics Championships later this year in Tokyo. India's superstar Neeraj Chopra will be in action today at Doha Diamond League 2025, starting 10:13 PM IST.  Hosted at Qatar’s Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium, the meet promises a showcase of elite performances featuring Olympic champions, world medallists, and emerging stars. For India, the event holds special significance as the country fields its largest-ever contingent at a Diamond League meet, as a total of four Indian athletes will be in action on Friday.
 
 
Leading the charge is javelin ace Neeraj Chopra, the reigning World and Olympic champion, who returns to Doha after winning in 2023 and finishing second in 2024. Still in pursuit of the elusive 90-metre throw, Chopra will aim to build momentum against a strong field. Joining him in the javelin is Kishore Jena, the 2023 Asian Games silver medallist, who looks to improve on his ninth-place finish from last year. 
 
On the track, national 5000m record holder Gulveer Singh makes his Diamond League debut, facing a high-calibre field in a vital learning experience at this level. In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary, another Indian record holder — will be seeking a breakthrough performance against world-class opposition. With four athletes competing, India’s presence is stronger than ever, reflecting its upward trajectory in athletics. The Doha meet not only offers a stage for individual brilliance but also underscores India’s growing ambitions in world sport.
 
2025 Doha Diamond League full schedule:

Time (IST) Event
08:18:00 PM Men's Discus
08:32:00 PM Women's Pole Vault
08:53:00 PM Women's Triple Jump
09:34:00 PM Women's 400m
09:40:00 PM Men's High Jump
09:43:00 PM Men's 800m
09:54:00 PM Men's 110m Hurdles
10:06:00 PM Women's 100m
10:13:00 PM Men's Javelin
10:15:00 PM Men's 5000m
10:38:00 PM Women's 1500m
10:52:00 PM Men's 200m
11:03:00 PM Men's 400m Hurdles
11:14:00 PM Women's 3000m Steeplechase

2025 Doha Diamond League: Indian events live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2025 Doha Diamond League take place?
 
The 2025 Doha Diamond League is set to take place on Friday, 16 May.
 
What will be the venue for the 2025 Doha Diamond League?
 
Qatar’s Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium will host the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday, 16 May.
 
How many Indian athletes will be in action in the 2025 Doha Diamond League?
 
India will have four athletes in action in Doha on Friday. Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be taking part in the men’s javelin throw event, Gulveer Singh will be in action in the 5000m race, while Parul Chaudhary will feature in the 3000m steeplechase. 
 
What time is Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw event?
 
The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will take place at 10:13 pm IST.
 
What time is Gulveer Singh’s event scheduled for in Doha?
 
The 5000m race event featuring India’s Gulveer Singh will take place at 10:15 pm IST.
 
What time is Parul Chaudhary’s event scheduled for in Doha?
 
The 3000m steeplechase event featuring India’s Parul Chaudhary will take place at 11:14 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2025 Doha Diamond League in India?
 
The live telecast of the 2025 Doha Diamond League will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2025 Doha Diamond League in India?
 
The live streaming of the 2025 Doha Diamond League will be available on Wanda Diamond League's Facebook and YouTube pages.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

