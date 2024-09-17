Business Standard
Honor Pad X8a Android tablet with 8,300 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

The Honor Pad X8a is priced at Rs 12,999 and is available for purchase on the Explore HONOR e-Store and the e-commerce platform Amazon India

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

China’s Honor has launched the Pad X8a in India. This tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and boasts an 8,300 mAh battery. Honor has also introduced a special Nadal Kids Edition designed for younger users, which includes a child-safe, food-grade silicone design with a shockproof body. Honor said that the Pad X8a boasts dual certifications from TUV Rheinland and includes integrated eye protection features such as Ambient Light Care and an E-ink mode to enhance the reading experience.
 
Honor Pad X8a: Price and availability

The Honor Pad X8a is priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in Space Gray. It can be purchased from the Explore HONOR e-Store and on e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Honor Pad X8a: Details

The Honor Pad X8a sports an 11-inch LCD display of a 90Hz refresh rate, paired with a quad-surround speaker system. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the tablet supports multi-window functionality and is equipped with an 8,300 mAh battery, which the company claims provides up to 53 days of standby time.

Running on Android 14 based Magic OS 8.0, the tablet comes with up to 4GB RAM, expandable by an additional 4GB using Dynamic RAM expansion. The device weighs 495g and measures 7.25mm in thickness.
Honor Pad X8a: Specifications

Display: 11-inch, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Camera: 5MP rear
Battery: 8,300 mAh
Operating System: Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0

Topics : Honor Android Technology Tablets

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

