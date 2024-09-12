Business Standard
Acer launches gaming-centric Aspire 7 laptop: Check price, specs, and more

The Acer Aspire 7 laptop is priced starting at Rs 61,990 and is available for purchase on the Acer online store and Flipkart

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has launched the Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India. The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and offered with an option for discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics processing unit (GPU). The company has touted the Acer Aspire 7 as designed to elevate the gaming experience. Here are details:

Acer Aspire 7: Price and availability
The Acer Aspire 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 61,990 and can be purchased through the Acer online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
Acer Aspire 7: Details

Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, the Acer Aspire 7 comes with 512GB SSD storage and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It runs on Windows 11. The laptop is offered with two discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) options: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. According to Acer, the WVA LCD panel delivers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles.

The Acer Aspire 7 is equipped with High-Definition Audio, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. In terms of connectivity, the laptop includes USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, an RJ-45 port, and Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6. The device weighs 1.99kg.
Acer Aspire 7: Specifications

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H processor
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz refresh rate
Audio: Dual stereo speakers
Battery: 54Wh, up to 7 hours of battery life
Camera: 1.0MP HD video camera
Microphones: Dual microphones
Connectivity: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6
Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
Weight: 1.99kg

Topics : Acer Acer laptop Asus laptops Technology

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

